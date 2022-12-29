Australia Water and Wastewater (W&WW) Sector Digital Transformation Analysis Report 2022: Software and Data Analytics Solutions to Register High Investments Over 2019-2028

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Transformation of the Australian Water and Wastewater Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this study's addressable market is the W&WW utility market, including council-run water and wastewater operations.

This includes W&WW assets operated for in-house use by commercial and industrial enterprises. Segments in this research are hardware, software, on-site communications, and digital services. The market analysis considers smart water meter solutions and the intelligent water utility network.

Australia has witnessed unprecedented extreme weather events of drought and flood. Climate change also plays a role in drought and flood severity and recurrence. With over 80% of its population living in and around urban hotspots, the country is one of the most urbanized worldwide. As such, water and wastewater (W&WW) utilities in Australia are under constant pressure to improve and invest in their infrastructure to meet the demands of its growing urban population and be more resilient to climate change-induced weather disruptions.

This analysis shows that all major water utilities focus on reducing non-revenue water to conserve water and enhance water security during dry spells. They also invest in improving sewer networks to minimize spills, which have a high cost impact, and effectively manage stormwater during wet seasons. On a macro level, W&WW utilities are entering a new investment phase to deliver on environmental, social, and governance goals to mitigate climate change-related risks. Digital solutions serve as the core enabler for near and long-term measurable targets.

Most digital spending by utilities is on hardware, such as smart water sensors and meters. However, the publisher anticipates software and data analytics solutions to register high investments over the study period (2019-2028). There will be increasing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning-based solutions that allow process level or system automation; detect or predict issues like leaks, spills, and system failures; holistically monitor and manage demand or events; and ensure regulatory compliance.

Notably, new tenders in W&WW network construction now include installing digital systems for monitoring and optimization. This demonstrates the future importance of digital solutions as a critical enabler of sustainability.

Other aspects covered include:

Growth drivers and restraints

ICT expenditure size and year-on-year growth in the W&WW market

Technologies, demands, and service trends likely to impact opportunities

Leading solution providers and the competitive tools that provide differentiation

Growth opportunities for solutions providers

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Digital Solutions for the Australian Water Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Market Definitions

Transformative Forces of Change

Digital W&WW Solution Architecture

Smart Water Grid Value Chain

Digital Twin Architecture for the Water Industry

5 Pillars of Digital Twins in the Water Industry

Snapshot of the Australian Water Utility Industry

Snapshot of Australian Councils

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Methodology

Growth Metrics

Market Drivers

Market Driver Analysis

Market Restraints

Market Restraint Analysis

Market Restraint Analysis

ICT Expenditure Forecast

ICT Expenditure Forecast Trends and Assumptions

ICT Expenditure by Segment

ICT Expenditure Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share by Smart Water Meter Offering Type

Revenue Share Analysis - Smart Water Metering Solutions

Smart Water Meter Solution Projects

Expenditure Share by Intelligent Water Network Components

Expenditure Share Analysis - Intelligent Water Networks

Intelligent Water Network Solution Trends

4. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Overview

Industry Structure

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Competitive Tools

Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and Partnerships

5. Companies to Watch

Smart Water Meters

Intelligent Networks and Software Solutions

Intelligent Networks and Event/Asset Management

Smart Water Metering, Intelligent Networks, and Enablers

Digital Design, Engineering, and Process Automation Solutions

6. Case Studies

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AMI - Smart Water Metering

Growth Opportunity 2: Asset and Event Management Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3: Rehabilitation of W&WW Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 4: Supporting Customers in ESG Goals

Growth Opportunity 5: Articulation of Enterprise-wide Benefits and Proactive Education of Customers on ROI

Growth Opportunity 6: Capturing the Long-term Impact of Today's Innovation

