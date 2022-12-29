Australia Water and Wastewater (W&WW) Sector Digital Transformation Analysis Report 2022: Software and Data Analytics Solutions to Register High Investments Over 2019-2028

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Transformation of the Australian Water and Wastewater Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this study's addressable market is the W&WW utility market, including council-run water and wastewater operations.
This includes W&WW assets operated for in-house use by commercial and industrial enterprises. Segments in this research are hardware, software, on-site communications, and digital services. The market analysis considers smart water meter solutions and the intelligent water utility network.
Australia has witnessed unprecedented extreme weather events of drought and flood. Climate change also plays a role in drought and flood severity and recurrence. With over 80% of its population living in and around urban hotspots, the country is one of the most urbanized worldwide. As such, water and wastewater (W&WW) utilities in Australia are under constant pressure to improve and invest in their infrastructure to meet the demands of its growing urban population and be more resilient to climate change-induced weather disruptions.
This analysis shows that all major water utilities focus on reducing non-revenue water to conserve water and enhance water security during dry spells. They also invest in improving sewer networks to minimize spills, which have a high cost impact, and effectively manage stormwater during wet seasons. On a macro level, W&WW utilities are entering a new investment phase to deliver on environmental, social, and governance goals to mitigate climate change-related risks. Digital solutions serve as the core enabler for near and long-term measurable targets.
Most digital spending by utilities is on hardware, such as smart water sensors and meters. However, the publisher anticipates software and data analytics solutions to register high investments over the study period (2019-2028). There will be increasing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning-based solutions that allow process level or system automation; detect or predict issues like leaks, spills, and system failures; holistically monitor and manage demand or events; and ensure regulatory compliance.
Notably, new tenders in W&WW network construction now include installing digital systems for monitoring and optimization. This demonstrates the future importance of digital solutions as a critical enabler of sustainability.
Other aspects covered include:
- Growth drivers and restraints
- ICT expenditure size and year-on-year growth in the W&WW market
- Technologies, demands, and service trends likely to impact opportunities
- Leading solution providers and the competitive tools that provide differentiation
- Growth opportunities for solutions providers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Digital Solutions for the Australian Water Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Market Definitions
- Transformative Forces of Change
- Digital W&WW Solution Architecture
- Smart Water Grid Value Chain
- Digital Twin Architecture for the Water Industry
- 5 Pillars of Digital Twins in the Water Industry
- Snapshot of the Australian Water Utility Industry
- Snapshot of Australian Councils
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Methodology
- Growth Metrics
- Market Drivers
- Market Driver Analysis
- Market Restraints
- Market Restraint Analysis
- Market Restraint Analysis
- ICT Expenditure Forecast
- ICT Expenditure Forecast Trends and Assumptions
- ICT Expenditure by Segment
- ICT Expenditure Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share by Smart Water Meter Offering Type
- Revenue Share Analysis - Smart Water Metering Solutions
- Smart Water Meter Solution Projects
- Expenditure Share by Intelligent Water Network Components
- Expenditure Share Analysis - Intelligent Water Networks
- Intelligent Water Network Solution Trends
4. Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Overview
- Industry Structure
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Competitive Tools
- Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and Partnerships
5. Companies to Watch
- Smart Water Meters
- Intelligent Networks and Software Solutions
- Intelligent Networks and Event/Asset Management
- Smart Water Metering, Intelligent Networks, and Enablers
- Digital Design, Engineering, and Process Automation Solutions
6. Case Studies
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: AMI - Smart Water Metering
- Growth Opportunity 2: Asset and Event Management Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3: Rehabilitation of W&WW Infrastructure
- Growth Opportunity 4: Supporting Customers in ESG Goals
- Growth Opportunity 5: Articulation of Enterprise-wide Benefits and Proactive Education of Customers on ROI
- Growth Opportunity 6: Capturing the Long-term Impact of Today's Innovation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ofws