Europe Electric Bus Market, By Propulsion, By Battery Type, By Battery Capacity, By Range, By Seating Capacity, By Length, By Body Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028

Europe electric bus market is expected to grow at a rate of steady CAGR for the forecast period, 2024-2028. The surge in technological advancements in the transportation industry, rise in demand for emission-free vehicles, and stringent government policies focusing on reducing carbon footprint are the primary factors driving the demand for the Europe electric bus market in the forecast period.

Rise In Demand for Electric Vehicle Drives the Market Growth

The city bus is considered a major source of pollution in the transportation sector.The government aims to adopt measures that would aid in lowering greenhouse gas emissions into the environment.



Rising fuel costs and the limited availability of fossil fuel on the earth’s surface led to the adoption of electric vehicles.Electric buses are zero-emission vehicles that do not release harmful pollutants into the environment as they use electricity for fuel.



Electric buses are light in weight due to fewer moving parts and, therefore, are considered more productive than the conventional mode of transportation.

Increased Demand for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses Bolsters the Market Growth

Hydrogen fuel cell buses are green vehicles that combine batteries, electric powertrain with fuel cell systems, and technology.The electric bus supports route flexibility faster refueling.



These are considered more efficient, and witness increased average life than conventional vehicles, which is one of the major reasons electric buses are considered part of next-generation green transportation services.Everfuel, Wrightbus, Ballard Power Systems, Hexagon Composites, Nel Hydrogen, and Ryse Hydrogen, who are the leading players in the hydrogen fuel cell vehicles market, have joined together to form a committee called H2Bus Consortium.



The committee members have promised to deploy 1,000 hydrogen fuel cell electric buses along with the supporting infrastructure in the European cities by making the buses available to the public at affordable rates.

Stringent Emission Regulations Supports the Market Growth

The European government has planned to invest over €72 million in 12 projects to develop the public transportation sector and make transportation more environmentally friendly.In 2020, around 2500 electric buses were sold in Europe.



The gradual decline in the fossil fuel reserves present around the globe, and the unstable fuel prices adversely affect the transportation industry and make the authorities focus upon vehicles using alternate sources of energy.In June 2021, the EU adopted the European Climate Law to attain net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050, which is expected to boost the production and usage of electric vehicles across the region.



Residents heavily prefer public transportation services as they are affordable and consume less energy when compared to traveling through private transportation services. The availability of high-performance electric buses and the gradual shift towards clean energy transportation services are expected to influence the growth of the European electric bus market in the forecast period.

Europe electric bus market is segmented based on propulsion, battery type, battery capacity, range, seating capacity, length, body type, company, and country.Based on propulsion, the market is divided into BEV, HEV, PHEV, and FCEV.



Based on battery type, the market is divided into lead acid and li-ion. Based on battery capacity, the market is divided into <100 kWh, 100–200 kWh, 201–300 kWh, and >300 kWh. Based on range, the market is divided into 0–150 miles, 151–250 miles, 251–500 miles, and >500 miles. Based on seating capacity, the market is divided into up to 30, 31-40, 41-50, and above 50. Based on length, the market is divided into 6-8 m, 8-10m, 10-12 m, and above 12. Based on body type, the market is divided into customizable body and fully build. The market is also studied by dividing Europe into countries namely Germany, Spain, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Norway, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, and rest of Europe.

Market Players

Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o., VDL Bus & Coach BV, Ebusco B.V., MAN Truck & Bus SE, AB Volvo, BYD Auto Co., Ltd., Scania AB, IVECO S.p.A., Irizar Group, and Daimler AG are the major market players leading the growth of Europe electric bus market.



