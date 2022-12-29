New York, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Propylene Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377424/?utm_source=GNW



Global Propylene Market is projected to grow at a robust growth during the forecast period due to rise of petrochemical industry all around the world. In 2021, the market value of petrochemical industry skyrocketed to a whooping USD 556 Billion.

Propylene is a vital feedstock material utilized in the petrochemical industry to produce polypropylene, propylene oxide, cumene, acrylonitrile, and many more.Propylene is a non-corrosive, non-toxic, colorless gas with very little odor.



It can burn readily in an oxygenated environment with a luminous flame.For Industrial consumption, it is available both in Polymer and Chemical Grades.



It can deliver a complete range of Homo, Random, and Impact Polypropylene and other polypropylene chemical compounds for a wide range of flexible and rigid applications. Due to its extensive applicability in manufacturing elastomers, resins, and other valuable chemicals, Global Propylene Market is expected to witness a bloom during the forecast period.

Rising Demand of Propylene Derivatives

Private consumption and Industrial Growth in developing economies entail commonality, demonstrating statistical growth in the country.Domestic production and personal consumption by various end-use Industries for Propylene and its Derivatives is rising across multiple infrastructurally sound countries annually.



Demand for each end-user industry was estimated per country, and it was found that the APAC region has dominated in terms of per capita consumption for Propylene and its derivatives like Polypropylene, Acrylonitrile, and others.According to the relevant statistics, China’s propylene production was at 36 million tons in 2020.



TechSci Research extrapolates this scenario, and optimistic outputs for demand forecasts were projected.

Growing Consumption in Automobile Sector

During the forecast period, the propylene market is anticipated to grow due to the fast-rising demand for Propylene in the automotive industry.As per the data researched, sales of Automobiles have climbed over 33% in the past five years on the back of solid demand for Private and Passenger Vehicles in the countries.



The monomer of Propylene, which is used in the automotive industry, is converted into polypropylene, a propylene polymer. The requirement for polypropylene goods, which are utilized to make bumpers, interior trim, instrument panels, battery boxes and trays, fender liners, door trims, and other machinery, has increased because of the large-scale production of automobiles.

Recent Trends and Developments

In 2022, Braskem is firmly committed to a Net Zero Circular Economy and has stated the expansion of its Circular Polymer Portfolio to integrate two new Polypropylene Grades with Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Plastic Content. These polypropylene grades can be utilized in various food contact applications, including consumer packaging and thermal forming applications.

INVISTA, a global manufacturer of chemical intermediates, fibers, and polymers, has announced the acquisition of the Propylene business from Flint Hill Resources effective Jan 1, 2022, onwards. This Business deal entailed chemical processing facilities located in Houston and Longview, along with onboarding of the technical support and services team.

Market Segmentation

Global Propylene Market is segmented based on Derivatives, End-User, and Regional Distribution.Based on Derivatives, the market is segmented into Polypropylene, Propylene Oxide, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Acrylic Acid, and Others.



Based on End-User, the market is divided into Automotive, Construction, Textile, Packaging, and Others. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation divided among the North American region, European region, Asia-Pacific region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.

Market Players

BASF SE, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, The Dow Chemicals Company, ExxonMobil Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Chaoyang Chemicals, Inc., Haike Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Huntsman International L.I.C, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited are some of the major market players in Global Propylene Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Propylene Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Propylene, By Derivatives:



o Polypropylene

o Propylene Oxide

o Cumene

o Acrylonitrile

o Acrylic Acid

• Propylene, By End-User:

o Automotive

o Construction

o Textile

o Packaging

• Propylene, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Russia

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey



