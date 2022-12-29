Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2023

Effective from 1 January 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Danmarks Skibskredit A/S will be adjusted.





Bonds with half yearly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2023 to 1 July 2023:

DK0004131869, maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.4133%

DK0004131943, maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.4133%

DK0004132164, maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.4133%

DK0004132404, maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.4133%

DK0004133055, maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.4133%

Attachment