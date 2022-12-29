Service CU Impact Foundation Announces Recipients of Golf Charity Classic Funds

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Service CU Impact Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit charity arm of Service Credit Union, is thrilled to announce it has raised a record $446,510 from its third-annual Golf Charity Classic.

The funds raised from the tournament, hosted in partnership with the Robert Irvine Foundation in August 2022, will go toward nonprofits that support military and veterans and their families in New Hampshire and nationally.

The nonprofits that will receive donations include: Landstuhl Fisher House, Homeland Heroes Foundation, Liberty House, Hero Pups, Veteran Northeast Outreach Center, Honor Flight New England, Vouchers for Veterans, the Dan Healy Foundation, Camp Resilience, Building Dreams for Marines, the UNH ROTC Program and the Robert Irvine Foundation. Additionally, money raised from the tournament also went toward donating an iBOT® mobility device from Mobius to Vietnam War Veteran Eugene Chylinski, who received the device during the tournament’s luncheon.

“I am incredibly proud of the continued success of the Service CU Impact Foundation in supporting veteran and military causes. Our veterans have given so much to our country, and it’s important for us to be able to give back to them. We are lucky to have found an incredible partner in the Robert Irvine Foundation and I am excited to keep working together to make a difference,” said David Araujo, President and Chair of the Service CU Impact Foundation, and President-CEO of Service Credit Union.

Irvine, a 16-year British Navy veteran and world-class chef know for television shows such as “Dinner: Impossible” and “Restaurant: Impossible,” founded the Robert Irvine Foundation to give back to veterans and all those who defend our freedom.

“Every year that we work with the Service CU Impact Foundation has been more successful than the last, which means more heroes receive more support. We are thankful for their commitment to our veterans and to have them as a partner,” said Irvine.

“Thank you for your kindness as we attempt to heal some of the hurt and say thank you to those that have given so much and ask for so little,” said Joseph Byron, founder of Honor Flight New England, which honors America's most senior veterans by providing flights to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at their memorials at no cost.

Donations from the Golf Charity Classic also help organizations that provide basic necessities to veterans in need.

“This donation will allow an additional 500 bags of fresh locally sourced food to go directly to local NH and Maine Veterans,” said Jeanne A Grover, President, Vouchers for Veterans. “Thank you doesn't begin to tell you how grateful we truly are.”

“Your contribution gives VNEOC the capacity to offer emergency items, goods, and services that are not covered by grant funding to those who truly need a helping hand,” says Bill Kelly, Captain, USCG (Ret.), Chief Operations Officer, Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, Inc. “The impact is life changing.”

The fourth-annual Service CU Impact Foundation Golf Charity Classic will take place on August 29, 2023 at Wentworth by the Sea Country Club.

About Service CU Impact Foundation

The Service CU Impact Foundation promotes community development by funding initiatives that deliver solutions and solve problems facing our membership and communities in which we serve. The foundation funds initiatives beyond what Service Credit Union supports, broadening the community reach and having a larger impact. We conduct charitable activities and partner with service providers who align with our philanthropic areas of focus: education, human services, and emergency care for veterans and the military. To learn more about the Service Credit Union Impact Foundation, visit www.servicecuimpactfoundation.org.

