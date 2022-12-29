New York, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fumed Silica Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377421/?utm_source=GNW

Substances that absorb another material are called fumed silica.Through the adhesion process, fumed silica builds layers on the surface.



They induce solids, liquids, and gases to lose some of their characteristics while keeping their chemical and physical characteristics, causing them to stick to their surfaces. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical industry’s growing need for polymeric fumed silica to remove antibiotics, peptides, proteins, and other chemicals is another factor anticipated to drive the expansion of the worldwide fumed silica market.

In addition, silicone elastomers a fumed silica product is expected to pace up with its wide application in variety of products such as sportswear, footwear, electronics, voltage line insulators, medical devices, and implants. Therefore, the fumed silica market is expected to grow throughout the forecast period.

Increasing Demand from The Adhesives and Sealants Sector

To raise the component’s viscosity, improve anti-settling capabilities during storage, manage extrusion properties during the application, and impart anti-sag properties during cure, fumed silica is utilized in the adhesive and sealant business.Compared to coated precipitated calcium carbonates (PCC), which are often used to regulate the rheology of Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) and polyurethane adhesives and sealants, treated fumed silica offers noticeably greater adhesive strength.



Fumed silica has a lower specific gravity than calcium carbonate and contributes much less to adhesive weight, which might be advantageous in applications where adhesive weight is a problem, such as an automobile light-weighting. Therefore, the said factors are expected to impact the market in the forecast period significantly.

Increasing Demand in the Pharmaceutical Industry

In the pharmaceutical industry, manufacturing tablets and capsules is a significant challenge, but fumed silica helps to enhance features, making the procedure noticeably simpler.Fumed silica is employed in the production of tablets as anticaking agents, adsorbents, disintegrants, and glidants to facilitate powder flow during tablet processing.



These substances seem safe to biological organisms.It is regarded as generally safe by the FDA.



Therefore, a key development in the market for fumed silica is R&D in advanced equipment.

Hydrophilic Will Continue to Be a Key Type

The market for fumed silica is anticipated to be dominated by the hydrophilic segment.Hydrophilic fumed silica is produced by hydrolyzing volatile chlorosilanes in an oxyhydrogen flame.



In water, it may be completely absorbed and disseminated.This silica has exceptional insulating properties at high temperatures.



Hydrophilic fumed silica might be advantageous for non-polar resin systems.It is used to thicken non-polar solvents like xylene, mineral spirits, and styrene and to reinforce silicone.



It works well for compositions where shelf stability isn’t a major issue. Hydrophilic fumed silica is quickly being employed in various applications due to its low cost. It has great insulating qualities and exceptional chemical purity, even at high temperatures.

Recent Developments

• In October 2021, Evonik recognized its new fumed silica plant in China in a joint venture with Wynca. The manufactured fumed silica is operated under the brand name AEROSIL.

• Wacker Chemie AG extended its fumed silica production facility with the opening of a new facility in Charleston in October 2019. For its HDK brand, the factory has a capacity of 13,000 metric tons per year.

• In September 2019, Cabot Corporation revealed the official beginning of its latest fumed silica manufacturing facility in Wuhai, Inner Mongolia, China

• In August 2019, Evonik Industries AG announced the expansion of fumed silica capacities in its plant at Antwerp of Belgium for applications including coatings and paints, modern adhesive systems, transparent silicones, and non-flammable insulation material.

Market Segmentation

Global Fumed Silica Market is segmented based on type, application, and region.Based on the type, the market is categorized into hydrophilic and hydrophobic.



Based on application, the market is segmented into Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Pharmaceuticals, and others. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, By Company.

Market Players

Evonik Corp, Wacker Chemie AG, Dongyue Group Ltd, OCI Compnay Ltd., Henan Xunyu Chemical Co., Ltd., Kemitura A/S, Cabot Sanmar Limited, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd, Tokuyama Corporation, China-Henan Huamei Chemical Co. Ltd. are some of the key players of the Global Fumed Silica Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global fumed silica market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Fumed Silica Market, By Type:

o Hydrophilic

o Hydrophobic

• Fumed Silica Market, By Application:

o Coatings

o Adhesives & Sealants

o Pharmaceuticals

o Others

• Fumed Silica Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iraq



Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in the global fumed silica market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

