New York, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acrylic Polymers and Acrylic Co-Polymers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377417/?utm_source=GNW



Global Acrylic Polymer & Acrylic Co-Polymer Market is projected to massive growth at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for acrylic polymers and acrylic copolymers for applications in-home care, mineral processing, paints & coatings, water treatment, pulp, and paper industries across developing geographies.

However, technologists have been investigating newer ways to integrate sustainability into these polymers by upgrading back-end technologies.They have attained certain milestones by focusing on research on biodegradable acrylic polymer products by deploying Zero VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) formulations, business expansion strategies, and increasing capital expenditures resulting in a massive surge in demand for Global Acrylic Polymer & Acrylic Co-Polymer Market in the upcoming years.



The Global Acrylic Polymer Market is reasonably fragmented, having market capture of medium and prominent size market players holding most revenue shares.

Rising Demand from Institutional & Industrial Cleaning Applications

Because of direct client engagement, cleaning plays a vital role in the significant growth of the healthcare, manufacturing, and hospitality industries.Acrylic polymers are used in laundry and detergents, institutional & industrial cleaning, hard surface cleaning, and another cleaning.



Growing awareness about personal hygiene has triggered the demand for cleaning products in industrial and institutional setups. Hence, growth in these industries will likely favor the increase in Global Acrylic Polymer and Acrylic Co-Polymer Market during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Liquid Dishwashing Products

Environmental sustainability is the primary objective of industries and governments across the globe.Owing to this factor, the manufacturing industry is pacing towards using bio-based green or less harmful products.



In developed countries, the Government has imposed restrictions on phosphate-based detergents, which has triggered the demand significantly for the alternatives like acrylic polymer and acrylic copolymer.As per the research performed by American Cleaning Institute, the ecological risk associated with the consumption of acrylic polymer and acrylic copolymer in detergents, laundry detergents, and liquid dishwashing products is found to be low.



Thus, growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions like increasing adoption of Liquid Dishwashing products is driving the growth of the Global Acrylic Polymer & Acrylic Co-Polymer Market during the forecast period.

Recent Trends and Developments

On 28th July 2021, Danimer Scientfic, Inc., a leading US-based Bioplastics company, declared the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Novomer, Inc., which is a leading manufacturer of conversion technology required to produce Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) based resins and other biodegradable materials.

On 18th May 2022, DIC Corporation, a leading manufacturer of organic compounds and synthetic resins, commenced the construction from its wholly owned subsidiary Ideal Chemi Plast Private Limited, of a new coating resin production facility whose final offerings would be a variety of coating resins such as acrylic, polyester, etc. Additionally, this new production facility will significantly enhance the resin production capacity to stay in line with the rising demand in India.

Market Segmentation

Global Acrylic Polymer & Acrylic Co-Polymer Market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Regional distribution.Based on Type, the market is further segmented into Polymethyl Methacrylate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Polyvinyl Acetate, Polyacrylamide, and Others.



Based on Application, the market is divided into Dentistry, Cosmetics, Paints & Coatings, Cleaning, and Others. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation divided among the North American, European, Asia-Pacific, South American, Middle East & African regions.

Market Players

The Dow Chemicals Company, BASF SE, Anhui Newman Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd., Arkema S.A., Lubrizol Corporation, Weifang Ruiguang Chemical Co., Ltd., Maxwell Additives Pvt. Ltd., Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., Gellner Industrial, LLC are one of the major market players in Global Acrylic Polymer & Acrylic Co-Polymer Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Acrylic Polymer & Acrylic Co-Polymer Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Acrylic Polymer & Acrylic Co-Polymer, By Type:

o Polymethyl Methacrylate

o Sodium Polyacrylate

o Polyvinyl Acetate

o Polyacrylamide

• Acrylic Polymer & Acrylic Co-Polymer, By Application:

o Dentistry

o Cosmetics

o Paints & Coatings

o Cleaning

• Acrylic Polymer & Acrylic Co-Polymer, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

o Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

India

Japan

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Acrylic Polymer & Acrylic Co-Polymer Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377417/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________