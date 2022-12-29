New York, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sealants Market-Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377416/?utm_source=GNW



Global Sealants Market is projected to grow at an impressive rate through 2028 due to the increasing demand in the construction industry because of its application such as weather sealing , waterproofing and crack sealing. In 2021 United States spent almost USD 1.5 trillion in construction industry.

Sealant is a semisolid substance used to prevent liquid leakage; the sealant is a synthetic mixture that joins two surfaces to form a single unit.Sealants are created using comparable synthetic materials and inventions and used for a related range of purposes.



Despite being regarded as a separate industry, their appearance is consistent across all end applications.Sealants cover voids and prevent substrates from developing in general.



They often have less strength than adhesives but a more notable degree of versatility.

The silicone sealant type segment is predicted to dominate the global sealants market, followed by modified silane polymer.Due to the increasing demand from various end-use industries, such as the hardware and electrical, and automotive industries, these sections are expected to grow significantly throughout the projected time.



The advantages of silicones and polyurethanes are combined in sealants based on modified silane polymers, which also do away with all their drawbacks. For repairing the side panels of trailers and cars, such as assembling parts, trucks, windows, and doors, adjusted silane polymer sealants are the preferred option.

Growing Demand from The Construction Industry

Numerous opportunities are expected to arise in the building and construction area.Rapid technological and architectural innovation is occurring in this area of the sealant market.



Airports, mining operations, transportation routes, and even residential construction are undergoing significant changes to meet evolving norms and requirements.Hence, there is promising demand in the construction industry to meet the demand for urban and rural homes.



The market for Sealants is anticipated to be driven by the expanding construction industry.Because it gives a good level of water repellency, enhances texture, has anti-settling qualities, and offers abrasion resistance, Sealants is used in paints and coatings.



Emulsions made from Sealants improve texture and prevent color fading.

Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry

Increased demand for FMCGs, pharmaceutical supplies, and other consumer durables has increased the need for packaging.These factors, together with growing urban populations, are to blame for the increase in packaging requirements.



According to the Flexible Packaging Association, more than 60% of the market comprises flexible packaging for food.The demand for flexible packaging is growing swiftly because it has the potential to offer novel solutions to many packaging issues.



IBEF further notes that the food processing industry, which accounts for 32% of India’s total food market and ranks fifth in production, consumption, and exports, is one of the country’s most important industries, with 70% of revenues coming from retail.

Growing Technological Advancement

With rise of ecommerce companies, there is rising demand from numerous sectors, several aggressive market players are concentrating on raising Sealants output, assisting in the market’s expansion.Market participants compete to maintain an edge over rivals.



To investigate cutting-edge methods for manufacturing Sealants, scientists from industrialized nations are expanding their research activities in polymer science.Technological advancements are accelerating the growth of the Sealants market.



Market expansion is accelerating across Asia, particularly in China and India. The market is expected to develop due to the surge in demand for affordable Sealants.

Market Segmentation

The global Sealants market is segmented by resin type and end user.Based on resin type, the market is divided into silicone, polyurethane, polysulfide, acrylic, latex, and others.



Based on end user, the market is segmented into building & construction, packaging, automotive, electronics, marine, pharmaceutical, and others.

Market players

BASF SE, Henkel AG, DOW Corning Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Sika AG, Mitsui Chemicals, H.B. Fuller Company, Honeywell International Inc., Bostik Inc. (Arkema), and 3M Company are some of the key market players.



