Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU), a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, custom automotive, general engineering and other industrial applications, today published its 2021 Sustainability Report summarizing the Company’s focus and initiatives around its environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) programming and development as it continues to manage its business for long-term success in a manner that is economically, environmentally and socially responsible. The report is available on the Company’s website at https://www.kaiseraluminum.com/community-environment/.



“We continued to build on the core elements of our sustainability initiatives in 2021 to ensure we are well-positioned for future growth in the rising circular economy,” said Keith A. Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our accomplishments are a result of our continuing commitment to identify, enhance and implement policies, disclosures and programs to create a more sustainable future and long-term value for our stakeholders. We believe Kaiser represents a part of the carbon solution with products that are inherently sustainable and infinitely recyclable, which continues to further support the strategic positioning of our company as a responsible and resilient organization for long-term growth and profitability.”

Mr. Harvey continued, “Looking ahead, we will remain focused on continuing to nurture our corporate culture of safety, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, as well as maintaining our strong corporate governance practices and implementing our strategies and investment decisions in-line with our corporate values and sustainability initiatives for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Highlights of the Company’s 2021 Sustainability Report:

Expanded environmental disclosures to include operational metrics for our Warrick rolling mill, water program case studies for our Trentwood rolling mill, waste information and sustainability goals and highlights focused on greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions intensity, reduction goals, plans and progress.





Expanded the scope of duties and responsibilities of our Board’s ESG Committee to provide more focused oversight of the Company’s ESG activities and strategic initiatives.





Enhanced social disclosures focused on cybersecurity, the Kaiser Aluminum Women’s Leadership Program and a link to the Company’s Equal Employment Opportunity report.





Reported strong 2021 safety performance with a record lost-time case incident rate (“LTIR”), representing a 30% reduction compared to 2020.





Provided updated governance highlights supporting Board composition best practices and updated supply chain data.





Provided additional metrics and enhanced disclosures based upon the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) with the objective over time of more fully aligning with SASB and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.



