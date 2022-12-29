ARC (Association of Related Churches) Announces 2023 ARC Church Planting Season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARC (Association of Related Churches) is excited about a very active and successful 2023 church planting season. The 2023 ARC church planting season will begin with the organization's first churches of the year scheduled to launch on January 8. Two weeks later, on January 22, nine new churches are set for launch, all on the same day.



The first quarter of 2023 should be an eventful and exciting time for ARC (Association of Related Churches) . Organization officials expect to launch more than 20 churches between January and March. These churches will span across the country -- from the east coast to the west coast -- and globally in South Africa, New Zealand, and Canada.

According to ARC, churches that will launch worldwide are possible through global networks that ARC has established over the years.

ARC (Association of Related Churches) helps church planters realize their dream of starting a life-giving church and spreading the word of Jesus, benefiting the community immensely in the process. Under the guidance of ARC, churches are provided with the necessary tools to not only launch new churches but see them through and thrive in the long run.

Before church planters are approved to launch with ARC, they must undergo an extensive assessment and training process that can last anywhere from one to two years. During this process, ARC trains church planters to find the right location for their church, raise funds, build a solid team, and steward their family, marriage, and ministry well.

ARC (Association of Related Churches) believes that no one should do ministry or life alone, as people are better together. The organization believes in the strength of relationships. Building those relationships can be challenging, especially for those people starting new churches. By working with ARC, churches can benefit from the strong family culture the organization has built and its solid network of church leaders around the country. These help new church planters build the relationships that are crucial for them -- both individually and as leaders of life-giving churches.

In addition to training and resources, ARC provides churches with monetary support. ARC (Association of Related Churches) matches dollar-for-dollar the first $50,000 that church planters raise toward their launch. These funds have been provided by pastors who have gone through the process already, paying it forward so others can follow in their footsteps.

In 2022 alone, ARC planted 63 new churches, and the organization is excited for another successful year ahead. The next ARC church planting season is scheduled to take place in the fall of 2023.

About ARC (Association of Related Churches)

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is a cooperative of independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds who strategically resource church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. ARC exists to see a thriving church in every community, reaching people with the message of Jesus. Since its beginning in 2001, ARC has grown into a global organization and has helped plant more than 1,000 churches.

