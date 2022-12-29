New York, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microcrystalline Cellulose Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377413/?utm_source=GNW

This can be attributed to the growing demand for microcrystalline cellulose from various end user industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, paints & coatings, among others.



The pharmaceutical industry is growing worldwide, with United States and China being the top 2 countries in the overall pharmaceutical market. As of 2021, these countries held a share of 40% and 12% in the global pharmaceutical market.

Microcrystalline cellulose can be produced using various techniques such as enzyme-mediated synthesis, reactive extrusion, acid hydrolysis, and steam explosion.Microcrystalline cellulose is added to processed foods in the food and beverage industry to provide a creamy and smooth texture.



Additionally, the growing demand for processed food and shift towards ready-to-eat meals and bakery products is further anticipated to increase the demand for microcrystalline cellulose.The increasing production of processed food worldwide has significantly increased the demand for microcrystalline cellulose.



For instance, the production value of processed food products in Japan amounted to be around USD170 billion (22.6 trillion yens). Besides, growing awareness among the population towards sustainability and animal welfare has made them shift towards plant-based ingredients, thereby driving the growth of global microcrystalline cellulose market.

Increasing Demand of Pharmaceutical Industry

Microcrystalline cellulose is a commonly used excipient in the pharmaceutical industry.It is utilized in solid dosage forms such as tablets and serves as a robust dry binder, tablet disintegrant, absorbent, filler or diluent, lubricant, and anti-adherent.



The pharmaceutical sector is expanding globally due to rising production in nations like the United States, China, and India. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, in 2021, North America accounted for 49.1% of world pharmaceutical sales compared with 23.4% for Europe. Moreover, during 2016–2021, the Brazilian, Chinese, and Indian markets grew by 11.7%, 6.7%, and 11.8%, respectively, compared to average market growth of 5.8% for the top 5 European Union markets and 5.6% for the United States market.



Rising Usage in Food and Beverages Sector

Plant-based Microcrystalline Cellulose Gaining Prominence in bakery applications.With the aid of acid hydrolysis of cellulose, plant-based microcrystalline cellulose is produced from fruits, plants, and vegetables.



Manufacturers have the pure form of microcrystalline cellulose, which is physiologically inert and may be used in bakery and confectionery in more significant quantities.They are making more Microcrystalline Cellulose available, which is secure, sugar- and gluten-free, and suitable for dairy products.



Microcrystalline cellulose is also used in the production of dietary supplements, snacks, burger patties, among others.



Growing Use in Paints & Coatings

Microcrystalline cellulose is gaining popularity as a functional fiber polymer which can be used as an emulsion stabilizer. Various companies operating in the market are widely using microcrystalline cellulose in paints & coatings applications and also taking initiatives to spread awareness regarding the same.



Market Segmentation

Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market is segmented based on type and application.Based on type, the market can be divided wood based and non-wood based.



Based on application, the market can be fragmented into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care and others.Regionally, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.



The United States dominated the North America market owing to the growing awareness among the population regarding the harmful effects of harsh chemicals on skin and hair which has increased the demand for microcrystalline cellulose from personal care products industry.



Market Players

DuPont, Asahi Kasei Corporation, JRS Pharma, Roquette Frères, Mingtai Chemical Co. Ltd., Chemfield Cellulose, Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd., JRS Pharma, Pharmatrans-Sanaq AG and DFE Pharma are some of the key players operating in the global microcrystalline cellulose market.



Recent Developments

Various companies operating in the market are following strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, among others in order to stay competitive and have an edge over other players operating in the market.



• In July 2021, DFE Pharma launched Pharmacel sMCC 90, a silicified variant of microcrystalline cellulose. Pharmacel offers increased surface area, enhanced powder flow, and superior tablatibility, thereby improving the robustness of the formulation.



