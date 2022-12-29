Food Safety Testing Market Size Will Surpass 36.31 Billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4%; Latest Report by Strategic Market Research

New York, USA, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market worth of food safety testing in 2021 was USD 19.1 billion, and it will be worth USD 36.31 billion by 2030 at a 7.4% CAGR. Major factor fostering the growth of the food safety testing market is the increase in cases of food-borne illnesses, increasing customer awareness for food safety, implementation of strict food safety regulations, and rising consumer desire for convenient and packaged food products.







The Food Safety Testing Market Insights:

In 2021, the microbiological testing segment held the maximum market with 32.22% of the share on the basis of tests.

By application, in 2021, meat and poultry products recorded the largest market share of about 31.09%.

Europe was the biggest regional market in 2021, with nearly 37.44% revenue share.





Factors influencing the Food Safety Testing Market growth :

Factors like growing consumer awareness and rising rate of food borne illness are driving the market growth.

Food safety has been affected by an increase in incidences of food adulteration and food-borne illnesses. As a result, consumers are more informed and prefer to buy items that have food licenses and safety certifications. Safety certification is an important aspect driving the market, which gives the consumer confidence in the product's food quality.





The market is expanding due to the growing incidence of foodborne illnesses such as Listeria monocytogenes, Toxoplasma gondii, Campylobacter, etc. According to the WHO, contaminated food worldwide causes 420,000 fatalities and 600 million cases of foodborne illnesses annually.





.

Food Safety Testing Market Segmentation Analysis

The market segmentation of food safety testing is done on the basis of test, application, and region.

By Test

Residues & Contamination Testing

Chemical & Nutritional Testing

Microbiological Testing

G.M.O./ Genetically Modified Organism Testing

Allergen Testing

Others

By Application

Processed Food

Dairy & Dairy Products

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products

Beverages

Cereals & Grains





By Region

North America

Mexico

The U.S.

Canada





Europe

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Germany

Russia

Remaining Europe





Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific





LAMEA

The Middle East

Africa

Rest of LAMEA





In 2021, the microbiological testing segment held the maximum market with 32.22% of the share on the basis of tests. The market is growing as it helps to detect microorganisms in food items using chemical, molecular, biological, and biochemical methods, yielding extremely accurate data regarding their composition.

By application, in 2021, meat and poultry products recorded the largest market share of about 31.09%. The growing intake of meat and meat products and the increased risk of disease in red meats are likely to drive this segment's market expansion.

Europe was the biggest regional market in 2021, with nearly 37.44% revenue share. The food and beverage testing industry considerably contribute to the European economy. The market growth is likely to be driven by product makers' increased focus on food safety.

Food Safety Testing Market key players :

EMSL Analytical Inc.

Thermo FischerScientific

Eurofins Scientific

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Intertek Group PLC

DTS Food Laboratories

A.L.S. Limited

Neogen Corporation

SGS AG

Idexx Laboratories Inc.





Recent Developments

In August 2022, Eurofins acquired QSAI Analysis & Research Center Co.,





Ltd., and increased the scope of its complete food testing services available in Japan. The extensive food testing capabilities of the Eurofins network were expanded by the QARC acquisitions to include pesticides, foreign objects, veterinary drugs, and sensory testing services.

On July 2022, In Mexico, SGS opened a new facility for food analysis. The Naucalpan laboratory will aid businesses in quality assurance and legal compliance, hence aiding the Mexican food industry.





Food Safety Testing Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2021 USD 19.1 billion The revenue forecast in 2030 USD 35.4 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.1% The base year of estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 - 2020 Forecast period 2021 - 2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2020 to 2030 Report Coverage company market share, Revenue forecast, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Test, Application, Region, Country Scope. Test Chemical & Nutritional Testing, Allergen Testing, G.M.O./ Genetically Modified Organism Testing, Residues & Contamination Testing, Microbiological Testing, and Others. Application Dairy & Dairy Products, Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products, Beverages, Processed Food, Cereals & Grains. By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA Country Scope



India, China, USA, UK, Germany, and Italy. Company Usability Profiles Thermo Fischer Scientific, Eurofins Scientific, EMSL Analytical Inc., Bureau Veritas S.A., A.L.S. Limited, Neogen Corporation, SGS AG, Intertek Group PLC, DTS Food Laboratories, Idexx Laboratories Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories.

