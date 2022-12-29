Tomas Varneckas elected as the Chairman of the Board of LITGRID AB

English Lithuanian

Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator LITGRID (company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Emilio Gustavo Manerheimo st. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania) informs that Tomas Varneckas, the Head of Infrastructure of the Energy Transmission and Exchange Group EPSO-G, has been elected as the Chairman of the Board of LITGRID AB in the Board meeting held on 29 December 2022.

T. Varneckas heads the Infrastructure Division at EPSO-G from August 2021, before joining the group he worked for almost 4 years at LTG Infra, which was responsible for the implementation of infrastructure projects. Prior to that, he worked for more than 17 years as the Project Director, Vice President and took other positions in the engineering company Sweco. There he was actively involved in the implementation of infrastructure projects of strategic importance in Lithuania, including the construction of electricity interconnections, the decontamination and dismantling of the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant, the construction of a liquefied natural gas terminal, and the construction of incineration plants in Vilnius and Kaunas.

Algirdas Juozaponis, who was the Chairman of the Board of LITGRID AB until December 2022, decided to leave the EPSO-G this year and to step down as Chief Financial Officer of EPSO-G in January.

The LITGRID AB Board, which took the office in 2020, currently has 4 members elected for a 4-year term.