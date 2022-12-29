Concerning the opinion of the Audit Committee

English Lithuanian

Lithuanian electricity transmission operator LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Emilio Gustavo Manerheimo st. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania), informs that on 28 December 2022 the opinion of the Audit Committee of the holding company UAB EPSO-G was received on the planned transaction with related party AB Ignitis Gamyba:

service contract on the availability of electricity generating facilities

On 27 December 2022 the Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G considered the transaction with a related party and adopted the following decision (opinion) by means of a survey:

After evaluating all the submitted information of LITGRID AB, the Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G, in accordance with Article 372 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, gives an opinion on the service contract on the availability of electricity generating facilities:

The conclusion of the service contract on the availability of electricity generating facilities is in line with market conditions, as a public auction was held and the price ceiling for one of the auction winners (AB Ignitis Gamyba) was determined by the National energy regulatory council for the year 2023. The service contract on the availability of electricity generating facilities is fair and reasonable with respect to all shareholders of LITGRID AB taking into account the objective necessity of concluding the service contract on the availability of electricity generating facilities and the reasonableness of the pricing of the service contract on the availability of electricity generating facilities.

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications project manager