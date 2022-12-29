Dividend Declaration

For Immediate Release: 29 December 2022
WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment
The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to December 2022.
Announcement Date: 29-Dec-22
Ex-Date: 05-Jan-23
Record Date: 06-Jan-23
Payment Date: 18-Jan-23
|Sub-Fund/Share Class
|ISIN
|Currency
|Amount per Share
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQQ3Q067
|USD
|0.701
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBM26
|USD
|0.39
|WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBQ63
|USD
|0.1801
|WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBX31
|EUR
|0.186
|WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJC527
|EUR
|0.2948
|WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
|IE00BVXC4854
|USD
|0.2343
|WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE00BYQCZF74
|GBP
|0.1482*
|WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
|IE00BVXBH163
|USD
|0.042
|WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE00BYQCZQ89
|GBP
|0.0416*
|WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BYPGTJ26
|GBP
|0.1102
|WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ1GHD37
|USD
|0.0817
|WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR
|IE00BZ56SY76
|EUR
|0.0707
|WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ56RD98
|USD
|0.1215
|WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ56RN96
|USD
|0.2755
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ0XVF52
|USD
|2.4988
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
|IE00BFNNN012
|USD
|2.8463
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged
|IE00BFNNN236
|EUR
|2.5669*
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE00BFNNN459
|GBP
|2.6776*
|WisdomTree EUR Aggregate Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EUR
|IE00BD49R912
|EUR
|0.2165
|WisdomTree EUR Government Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EUR
|IE00BD49RJ15
|EUR
|0.202
|WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BJFN5P63
|USD
|0.4671
|WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate UCITS ETF - USD
|IE000X9TLGN8
|USD
|0.1499
|* Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 28 December.
Enquiries to:
State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Tadhg Ó Rodaigh +353 1 776 3628
IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684