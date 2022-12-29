New York, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aerospace Coatings Market-Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377406/?utm_source=GNW



Global Aerospace Coatings Market is projected to grow at an impressive rate through 2028 due to the increasing demand for commercial aircraft. According to the reports the number of aircraft increased in United States in 2021 with a staggering number of 204,405 aircrafts.

Aerospace Coatings industry strongly emphasizes embracing cutting-edge technologies like water-borne, solvent-borne, and UV-cured.Enterprises emphasize performance, labor savings, and environmentally friendly raw materials as key growth areas.



Most aerospace coatings manufacturers show a high level of forward integration.By offering clients eco-friendly and VOC-free products, they are focusing on product distinctiveness.



Due to urbanization’s impact on the need for building and construction materials, the Aerospace Coatings market is expanding rapidly.Over the next few years, the market is anticipated to grow due to an increase in R&D spending and continued product development to improve the performance of Aerospace Coatings.



Aerospace coatings producers are expected to benefit from rising aircraft production and sales, particularly in developing nations. Leading manufacturers like Airbus and Boeing are significantly expanding the size of their global aircraft fleets, which drives the aerospace coatings market’s revenue growth. The demand for MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) of various components, parts, and systems is anticipated to significantly increase as more aircraft are put into service; this is anticipated to augment the development in demand for aerospace coatings.

Growing Demand of Urbanization’s and Luxurious Facility

Global air passenger traffic growth has increased demand for commercial aircraft, which has led to higher levels of commercial aircraft production.Future market expansion for Aerospace Coatings is anticipated to be fueled by the global rise in urbanization.



Urbanization describes the flow of people from rural to urban areas and the rise in urban population density. The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs projects that by 2050, 2.5 billion people, or 68% of the world’s population, will reside in urban regions. Therefore, the market for Aerospace Coatings is expanding due to increased global urbanization. With the increasing number of aviation fleet around the world and growing usage of air travel will increase the demand for aerospace coatings.

Growing Demand for Chromate-Free Technologies

Aluminum is submerged in a potassium or sodium dichromate and sulfuric acid solution to create a chromium-based coating.A chromium-based coating forms a thin, corrosion-resistant oxide film and gives the metal some surface roughness that facilitates mechanical interlocking, increasing adhesion.



Primers have typically been made with chromated pigments dispersed in an epoxy resin.As a function of organic polymer resistance, the organic resin in the epoxy-based primer mediates the global galvanic protection potential and offers barrier protection to the substrate.



Around 12 million tons of VOC has been emitted by United States in 2021 hence, to reduce VOC emissions, several nations have established strict environmental regulations. Coating products must adhere to the Industrial Maintenance (AIM) coating emission requirements set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Coatings that are water-borne must adhere to these rules. In the coming years, the demand for chromate free coatings is expected to increase due to the rising demand for going green and the consequent reduction of VOC emissions’ adverse environmental effects.

Recent Developments

• In February 2022, PPG acquired a Milan, Italy-based industrial coating company called Powder Coating Manufacturing Business in Arsonsisi.

• In March 2021, OEMs like Airbus and Safran approved the alkaline degreaser that Socomore introduced to its portfolio of surface treatment products. Inks, oils, grease, and other substances can be removed from the surfaces of the parts to clean them.

Market Segmentation

Global Aerospace Coatings market is segmented by resin type, by technology, by user, and by end use.Based on resin type, the market is segmented into polyurethane, epoxy, and others.



Based on by technology, the market is segmented into water borne, solvent borne, and powder coatings.Based on user, the market is segmented Original Equipment Manufacturer and Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul.



Based on end use, the market is segmented into Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, General Aviation.

Market players

Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Asahi Kinzoku Kogyo Inc., Brycoat.Inc., International Aerospace Coatings Holdings LP, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd, Hentzen Coatings, Inc, and BASF Coatings GmbH are key market players.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Aerospace Coatings Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Global Aerospace Coatings market, by resin type:

o Polyurethane

o Epoxy

o Others

• Global Aerospace Coatings market, by technology:

o Water borne

o Solvent borne

o Powder Coating

o Others

• Global Aerospace Coatings Market, by user type:

o Original Equipment Manufacturer

o Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Interior

o Others

• Global Aerospace Coatings Market, by end use industry:

o Commercial Aviation

o Military Aviation

o General Aviation

• Global Aerospace Coatings Market, by region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in Global Aerospace Coatings Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377406/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________