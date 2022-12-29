DONATEPR.COM AND HOME IS PUERTO RICO INCREASE AWARDS OF 2022 YEAR-END CHARITY CHALLENGE

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Is Puerto Rico and DonatePR.com are happy to announce the increase amount in the prizes to be awarded in the DonatePR.com YEAR END Charity Challenge ending December 31st, 2022 at 6:00 PM (PR Time/18:00 AST). The new amounts are: 1st place - $5,000; 2nd place - $3,000; 3rd place - $2,000

Richard Brinegar, Founder of DonatePR.com was glad to share the new award increases for the 2022 DonatePR.com Year End Charity Challenge. “The increase in the prize amount is a thank you bonus for the charities that have participated all this month in the Challenge”. Originally, awards where 1st place - $3,000; 2nd place $1,200; and 3rd place $800. As of today, over $150,000 have been given to qualifying NGOs, using DonatePR.com, through the 2022 Year End Charity Challenge that stared last December 1st.

Annie Mustafa, Founder of Home is Puerto Rico, mentioned that “the Year End Charity Challenge is a way to help qualifying NGOs get a last-minute boost to their donation efforts”. She added that this is the second year Home Is Puerto Rico partners with DonatePR.com in the Charity Challenge. You can see who is leading the Charity Challenge in real time in https://www.donatepr.com/leaderboard



DonatePR.com was created to help those individual investors under Act 22 and Act 60 that need to comply with the yearly donation requirement to qualifying non-profit organizations in the easiest way possible. Any qualifying NGO can become part of the platform free of charge.

Mr. Brinegar, explained that "using the platform DonatePR.com, makes it easy for donors and qualifying non for profit to meet in one place". There is currently a variety of NGOs at the platform, that range from diverse animal organizations, children, women, education, universities, science, culture, health recovery, disaster relief, agriculture, entrepreneurship, to music, arts and saving beaches. He added that "since the creation of DonatePR.com, 4 years ago, we have waived ALL platform fees for the NGOs to participate and create a project". DonatePR.com doesn't hold any money donated through the platform, so unlike other platforms that could hold the donation up to 90 days after the donation is given, the NGOs receive the donation immediately. At the same time, donors obtain a donation receipt, needed for Hacienda, automatically when they use the platform.

Per law, some individual investors under Act 22 need to make a $5k yearly donation to a qualifying non-for-profit organization approved by Hacienda and Individual Investors under the Act 60 need to make a $10k yearly donation divided as follow: $5k to a qualifying non-for-profit organization approved by Hacienda and then $5k to a non-for-profit organization approved by the COMISION ESPECIAL CONJUNTA DE FONDOS LEGISLATIVOS (CECFL), specifically organizations providing services to eradicate child poverty (“the short list”). Not all NGOs approved by Hacienda are in the “short list”.

Brinegar expressed his concerned about the confusion about which entities qualify under Hacienda or under the CECFL list, that can potentially lead decree holders to errors and to not comply on time with the donation requirement. In order to address this issue, DonatePR.com is working on new features to classify participating NGOs in the platform, so donors can quickly distinguish them. The feature will be available next year.

There are over 50 NGOs at www.DonatePR.com, but for those decree holders still in need to make their donation to the “short list”, below are the qualifying “short list” NGOs under DonatePR.com.

* San Jorge Children Foundation

* Casa Pensamiento De Mujer Del Centro, Inc

* Boys And Girls Club, Inc.

* Tech My School Inc

* Foundation For Puerto Rico, Inc.

* Integro

* Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico

* Niños de Nueva Esperanza

* Mentes Puertorriqueñas en Acción

About DonatePR.com

Is a donation platform to connect in an easy way Act 22 and Act 60 Individual Investors donors to qualifying NGOs in Puerto Rico. Learn more at www.donatepr.com



About Home Is Puerto Rico

Is an organization established to serve as a bridge between the local community and those who have chosen to make Puerto Rico their home or establish their business base. Learn more at https://homeispuertorico.com

