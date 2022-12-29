Aesthetic Lasers Market will Surpass USD 3,402 million by 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Aesthetic lasers market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the aesthetic lasers market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the application and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global aesthetic lasers market are Hologic Inc, Abbvie, Candela Medical, Sisram Medical Ltd, Solta Medical, Energist Medical Group, Lumenis, Ltd, Lutronic, Inc., Erchonia Corporation., MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC, Sciton, Inc, InMode Aesthetic Solutions among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide aesthetic lasers market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The growing acceptance of radiofrequency-based therapies is also boosting the market for aesthetic lasers. Radiofrequency-based devices including Picoway, LaseMD, FraxPro, and Pixel CO2 have been demonstrated to be effective in treating a number of skin problems in addition to being completely non-invasive. The PicoWay from Candela Medical is a platform for producing picosecond laser pulses with high peak strength for a photoacoustic effect. The platform is used to treat pigmented lesions, skin rejuvenation, and tattoo removal. There are several applications for aesthetic devices in the medical industry. Governments have recently approved a number of aesthetically pleasing and energy-efficient devices. For instance, Candela stated in 2020 that two new gynaecological indications for the co2re laser platform had been approved by Health Canada. The genitourinary syndrome of menopause can be treated by women using the co2re laser platform without surgery or the use of hormones. Additionally, Allergan Plc got FDA approval for the first and only non-surgical fat removal procedure, CoolSculpting. When used in conjunction with submental fat treatments, CoolSculpting can shape the area below the jawline and improve the appearance of loose tissue. Therefore, the development of energy equipment and aesthetic lasers fuels the market.

Scope of Aesthetic Lasers Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit 969 USD Billion Segments Covered Application and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Hologic Inc, Abbvie, Candela Medical, Sisram Medical Ltd, Solta Medical, Energist Medical Group, Lumenis, Ltd, Lutronic, Inc., Erchonia Corporation., MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC, Sciton, Inc, InMode Aesthetic Solutions among others.





Segmentation Analysis

The Skin Tightening segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The application segment is IPL Laser Treatment, Laser Skin Resurfacing, Non-invasive Tightening, Skin Tightening, Laser-Assisted Lipoplasty, and Laser hair removal. The skin tightening segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The collagen beneath the skin's surface is heated during laser skin tightening, which causes the skin to tighten or contract. It is used to tighten the skin of the face, neck, and torso. Body parts with loose skin, such as the thighs, stomach, neck, and face, can be treated with lasers. The trend of removing unwanted body hair has steadily grown in popularity. Photo epilation employing lasers or other light-based technology is the cosmetic dermatological procedure with the quickest rate of growth. Laser technology may effectively remove large volumes of unwanted excess hair with minimum discomfort. In cosmetic laser treatments for scars and skin resurfacing, intense light therapy is used to either remove the top layer of skin or to promote the creation of new skin cells to cover damaged skin.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the aesthetic lasers include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. The market in the United States, Canada, and Mexico are examined. The market is developed and contributes the most to revenue in North America. The simple accessibility of equipment and the presence of major players like Hologic, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Cutera, Inc. are some of the reasons for boosting the aesthetic laser and energy device market in this area. The market's expansion is also significantly influenced by the high disposable income. Due to the large number of obese people in North America and the consequent rise in the demand for body sculpting procedures, the market is consistently expanding. Additionally, one of the growth factors is the development of aesthetic sensibility.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's aesthetic lasers market size was valued at USD 28 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 55 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2029.

The market in the region is growing significantly as a result of large investments in R&D and a strong healthcare infrastructure. Additional factors fueling the development of this industry include an increase in obesity, increased awareness of and availability of aesthetic laser and energy devices, and collaboration between the leading producers of these products in the area. Additionally, the regional market is growing as a result of factors like the rise in laser devices and non-invasive aesthetic energy that have received government approval.

China

China’s aesthetic lasers market size was valued at USD 47 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 124 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 13% from 2022 to 2029. This region is anticipated to experience the quickest market growth for aesthetic lasers during the forecast period. The development of this market is also aided by elements like rising disposable income and a rise in advertising campaigns promoting the usage of cosmetic laser technology.

India

India's aesthetic lasers market size was valued at USD 44 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 108 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2029. Due to the growing demand, industry players are focusing on developing new products in order to enhance their market share in the country. For instance, Alma Lasers announced Alma PrimeX in April 2021, the industry-leading non-invasive platform for skin tightening and body reshaping. The TempSure Firm handpiece and a tiny mask for SculpSure submental treatments were two new items from Cynosure that were released in July 2019 in a manner similar to this. The company's growing portfolio is expanded by these products.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven by the rising use of non-ablative lasers for skin treatment, particularly for weight loss, and the rising adoption of this technique as a substitute for surgical procedures.

