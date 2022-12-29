Open Table Receives Grant from SECU Foundation to Help Youth Aging Out of Foster Care System

NEWLAND, N.C., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation recently provided a $40,000 grant to Open Table, a non-profit organization that supports community partners across the state to promote independence and self-sufficiency for transitional-age youth aging out of the foster care system. The funding will help strengthen the organization’s relationship network and expand services in rural northwestern communities of North Carolina.



“We are delighted to help Open Table further its mission to assist transitional-age youth who need guidance towards a life outside of the foster care system,” said Kim Hollifield, SECU regional senior vice president. “Suddenly being on your own can be incredibly intimidating and difficult. Open Table can make a positive difference as these young adults enter this new phase of life.”

“We are deeply grateful to SECU Foundation for its generous support and commitment to expand our models that train communities to become collaborators in transforming outcomes for youth aging out of foster care,” said Jon Katov, Open Table founder and CEO. “When we share relationship and social networks with others, we become people who live for each other. When we all connect in this way, a better life for every youth aging out of foster care becomes a movement.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

