Clean Group Launches Strata Cleaning Services in Sydney, NSW

Sydney, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales -

Clean Group, a commercial cleaning company based in Sydney, NSW, Australia, has announced that they are offering strata cleaning Sydney residents can depend on. Strata cleaning is an Australian concept where a commercial cleaner is responsible for the overall maintenance of the common area of the whole strata building. The areas typically cleaned in strata cleaning include the: garden and lawn area; stairwells; reception area, lobbies, and hallways; lifts; and driveways. Strata specialized cleaning requirements include: hard floor strip and sealing; rubbish bin collection; emergency exit cleaning; roof cleaning; high dusting; air vent cleaning; pressure washing; steam carpet cleaning; and internal and external window cleaning.

Suji Siv, owner and CEO of Clean Group, says, “Commercial cleaners are a perfect fit for a strata setup. A building may have different maintenance and cleaning requirements depending on the type of business they wish to carry. Some buildings require extra care, especially those that have expensive finishing and floor coverings. You cannot just hire a person and have him clean the entire building. For one reason, this person may not know the proper ways of caring for your property. There are a lot of commercial strata cleaners in Sydney that offer the service for a reasonable price. Hiring one is a great choice.”

There are many other reasons why hiring professional cleaners makes sense for strata cleaning. First of all, in a strata setup, the property owner will be dealing with owners, tenants, visitors, customers, and employees. Getting the services of a commercial cleaning service ensures that everyone will be staying in a healthy and hygienic environment. In addition, professional cleaners will prevent the growth of harmful bacteria that can cause illnesses. Another good reason is that professional cleaners are all knowledgeable and skilled in the appropriate cleaning methods, equipment, and products.

Third, there are a lot of touchpoints in a strata setup that serve as a breeding ground for harmful microorganisms and professional cleaners know these and what to do to prevent the growth of germs. Fourth, hiring professional office cleaning services will take away a lot of the hassle and stress and allow the property owner or manager to focus more time and energy on more important business matters. Fifth, property owners and managers can have peace of mind that even when there are parties, meetings, and other events, the place will be clean and ready.

A sixth reason for hiring a commercial cleaning service is that it already includes the needed cleaning supplies and equipment when they provide a quote for the job. This means there is no need to have an inventory of cleaning supplies and equipment. In addition, there is no need to buy expensive cleaning equipment because the commercial cleaning company already has the necessary equipment for the cleaning tasks.

Seventh, strata owners usually invest in an expensive facade to attract lessors and buyers. Such an investment may just be wasted unless professional cleaners are hired to ensure such spaces are properly cleaned. And lastly, the professional strata cleaner can surely do the cleaning job is a much more efficient manner and will not miss any spots.

Clean Group was founded by Suji Siv, the company’s owner and CEO. The cleaning company offers services in Sydney, NSW, Australia and neighbouring areas. It is made up of a team of more than 50 highly skilled and expert professionals who are experienced in the cleaning of residential properties, including offices, retail stores, warehouses, hospitals, malls, children centres, and more. Suji Siv says, “We train our cleaners to follow a safe and toxic-free cleaning process and use only high-quality, eco-friendly products to ensure the health of our customers. Meet our team here and get to know more about their backgrounds, work experience and specialities.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WNx6eTo9NIQ&ab_channel=CleanGroup

Those who are interested in knowing more about the strata cleaners provided by the Clean Group for Sydney and surrounding areas can check out the Clean Group website or contact them on the phone or through email.

###

For more information about Clean Group, contact the company here:



Clean Group

Suji Siv

0291607469

sales@clean-group.com.au

43b Bridge Rd, Westmead NSW 2145