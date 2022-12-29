Clean Group Launches Office Cleaning News Platform

Sydney, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales -

Westmead, New South Wales based Clean Group is pleased to announce that they have launched an office cleaning news website to provide news about the office cleaning industry in Australia. For over 20 years, Clean Group has been offering professional yet affordable cleaning services for businesses and residences across Australia.

Suji Siv, a representative for Clean Group, says, “When you are at the head of a business, you know how important first impressions are. How successful your business is innately tied to how good of a first impression you have, and that impression is formed based on more than just you and your behaviour. How clean and well maintained your office is goes a long way in whether or not a client signs a deal or a customer purchases a product, and to properly maintain a clean office, you need the help of a reliable office cleaning company and to know which companies are providing the best office cleaning services, you need to have your finger on the pulse on the office cleaning industry.”

He continues, “Given how vital office cleaning is to businesses across Australia, the office cleaning industry is becoming more and more important, and this is why we launched our new Sydney office cleaning news platform. Now, you can stay on top of the latest news in the office cleaning industry, and know what to look for when you are hiring a cleaning company to clean and maintain your workspaces.”

According to Clean Group, a good commercial cleaning company should offer services that cover all sorts of cleaning needs a commercial building may have. These include floor-to-ceiling cleaning, deep cleaning, furniture cleaning, garbage and rubbish removal/cleaning, office supply replenishment and more. Clean Group provides all these services from a green-conscious perspective. All of Clean Group’s cleaning services use an eco-friendly product, along with industry standard equipment and machines, to provide unmatched, high quality office cleaning services.

Clean Group says that cleaning commercial buildings is not a task to be conducted in-house, as it may take a lot of time, effort and experience to be done right. Hiring a professional cleaning company like Clean Group means that businesses can get the best cleaning services possible by a team of well-trained cleaning technicians who have years of experience in the industry and know how to properly clean and maintain a commercial environment.

The range of high quality cleaning services provided by Clean Group have earned them a lot of praise from satisfied clients, both commercial and residential. In a review found on Clean Group’s website, Allanah M. says, “If you need a one-stop cleaning solution that can do both the routine cleaning and some odd cleaning requests that can pop along the way, Clean Group is the best solution. I had my childcare flooded on one occasion, and I cannot imagine the stress that I had back then. Good thing that I have Clean Group as my regular cleaner. They called me and told me that they also do steam cleaning. They took my worries right there and then. We will have a long way to go, guys!”

Meanwhile, in a glowing review for the company’s Melbourne branch, Lloyd W. writes, “Above and beyond falls short of everything they've done. Clean Group Melbourne is not only easy going but cares deeply about the job they do. They were early just to make sure we had time to have a quick rundown of how I wanted the cleaning done at my Pendle Hill dental centre. Next time I will be calling the Clean Group Melbourne team again for more routine medical cleaning visits.”

https://youtu.be/657V21rcKxo

Clean Group's official website contains more information about the company itself and the variety of services they provide, along with more commercial cleaning news. Interested parties can get in touch with the company to get in touch with Suji Siv directly through his email or phone.

For more information about Clean Group, contact the company here:



Clean Group

Suji Siv

0291607469

sales@clean-group.com.au

43b Bridge Rd, Westmead NSW 2145