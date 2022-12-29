ALTAVA and SNKRZ, Two of the Hottest NFT Projects Announced Partnership That’ll Add Further Benefits for Holders





Singapore, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALTAVA Group and SNKRZ announced today they have signed an MOU to explore potential collaboration to bring cool new benefits for both existing and new holders.



SNKRZ is a next generation move-and-earn metaverse platform with over 100k Discord members and application downloads where users can work out and own land in a metaverse that is mapped to a real-world map. Their previous NFT sales sold out in less than 1 minute.



ALTAVA is the luxury fashion metaverse platform with some of the most premium brands partners and clients including household names like Balmain, Burberry, and Prada. The company’s Second Skin NFT Collection has proven to be a big hit and despite the bear market still holds value well above its launch price. ALTAVA recently had a successful listing on tier 1 exchanges Huobi and Bithumb where demand for its token outstripped supply by the factor of 3 to 1.



The partnership will leverage on the growing utilities for their respective NFT that makes both companies a massive success with their audience. While the exact details will be announced at a later date, the collaboration will surely capture the consumer zeitgeist as well as play on interoperability that both companies champion.



About SNKRZ

SNKRZ is a Walk-To-Earn lifestyle app built around exercising, encouraging users to enjoy a healthier lifestyle. Users can earn $SKZ and $FNF game tokens by simply walking, jogging, or running (depending on the daily "stamina" awarded), which can be used in-game or cashed out for profit.



About ALTAVA group

ALTAVA Group is a Singapore-based company with offices in Seoul, Ho Chi Minh City, London, and Paris. ALTAVA is the luxury fashion metaverse that enable users to discover, interact, and express themselves through hi-fidelity avatar. The Company operates WOY (World of You), a meter verse that provides omni-platform experiential solution which seamlessly connect consumers to real-world and virtual world for high-end luxury brands and discerning partners.



