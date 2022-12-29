French English

Delta Drone SA confirms partial sale of DLT Shares

Dardilly, 29 December 2022 – 6.30 pm

Delta Drone International Limited (“Company” or “DLT”) (ASX: DLT), a Global drones-as-a-service provider, has confirmed that its major shareholder Delta Drone Société Anonyme (Delta Drone SA), has disposed of part of its shareholding in DLT.

Delta Drone SA engaged the services of Baker Young Advisory to sell 85,812,067 fully paid ordinary shares it held in DLT, which was executed as a special crossing/block trade, equating to 16.77% of ordinary issued shares in DLT. Baker Young Advisory has confirmed that the trade was placed with several independent institutional and professional investors at a price of $0.005 per share.

About Delta Drone : Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.

Delta Drone shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market – ISIN code: FR0014009LP0

BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991

