TAIPEI CITY, CHINA, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Few days ago, Web3.0 Game Project Magic Fantasy has completed $3 M private round investment, and was invested by EasyCoins Venture, which will be used on development of gaming, AIGC and marketing promotion.



Magic Fantasy is a Free to Play strategic card game. With their brand new economic model, built by in game token($VOD) and stable coin, $USDT, Players of Magic Fantasy co-share the rewards of the game through winning in PvP season, as they called “Skill to earn”. At the same time, Magic Fantasy integrate tools of AIGC, all the in-game NFTs at early stage will be generated by AIGC and will release the creation power of equipment, gameplay...etc, so as to motivate the players become creators.

Founder/CEO of Magic Fantasy, Nick Hau states that, “We are pleased to complete our funding and strategic corporation with EasyCoins Venture, letting us to see the brighter future of Skill to Earn and creator economy, which can perfectly shown the spirit of Web3.0. At the same time, we can let our players to better create and enjoy our game, and we can focus on base development, as to provide our game even more possibility”.

About Magic Fantasy:

Magic Fantasy is a Web3 strategic card game on BSC (Binance Smart Chain)

Everyone can freely access to our game and be provided with great rewards as becoming our enthusiastic players and will be encouraged to co-create.

About EasyCoin:

EasyCoins is your trusted, one-step cryptocurrency platform offering the most diverse and advanced investment products



Official Links:

Website: https://magicfantasy.io



Twitter:https://twitter.com/Magicfantasy99



Telegram:https://t.me/group_Magic

