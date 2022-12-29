Wealth Management Firm Chase Buchanan Reflects Back On Positive Year in 2022

Paphos, Cyprus, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chase Buchanan Wealth Management, the international expat financial advisory service firm, has reported that while 2022 delivered a diverse range of global challenges, it has been a successful period of growth and expansion for the wealth management company.

The international economic climate has been swiftly changing, increasing the importance of wealth management and tax advice for tens of thousands of expatriates living overseas as foreign nationals – and emphasising the value that professional financial planning can have.

Expat Wealth Management Firm Expands

With existing offices and hubs across Europe and North America, Chase Buchanan launched four additional locations during the year, adding to its accomplished network of skilled financial advisers with insights into local tax regimes and other relevant factors, such as dual-tax treaties.

The new wealth management office locations this year included:

New local offices in Malta and Belgium

A second office in Spain, based in Javea, to complement the reach of wealth management services available through the Marbella office.

A local office in Tenerife, broadens access to reliable financial guidance from professionals well-versed in the variances between financial regulations and taxation for expats in the Canary Islands and mainland Spain.

These additions to the Chase Buchanan network bring the total number of physical locations to ten, including offices in Cyprus, Portugal, the USA, and Canada. Each international office is supported locally and by the separate Administration Centre in the UK.

Expansions of existing personnel in 2022 mean the worldwide team has now increased its Private Wealth Managers by 16% and another 40% for its International Tax Consultants, providing in-house taxation support services exclusive to Chase Buchanan clients.



All advisers are qualified to progressive UK Dip PFA or European standards, including CySEC Advanced, Level 6 or 7 Chartered Status, CISI or CII Level 4, assisted by a specialist Tax Barrister operating across the group.



The Increasing Demand for Professional Expat Financial Advice

Demand for financial advice has risen considerably since the pandemic as focus on lifestyle has changed, resulting in larger numbers moving overseas.

Chase Buchanan hopes to meet this demand head-on by appointing additional professionals qualified to the company's high standards and expanding into new locations central to expatriate communities throughout 2023.

The group is highly regulated throughout Europe, Canada, The USA and beyond, maintaining its position as an independent wealth management provider through private ownership, allowing advisers and consultants to give truly customer-focused independent advice.



Chase Buchanan Wealth Management Plans for 2023

Lee Eldridge, Chase Buchanan Wealth Management CEO, says, "2022 has been a busy period that has provided exciting opportunities for group expansion and professional growth for our talented Private Wealth Managers and supporting team of legal, taxation and administrative staff.

We are pleased to have grown our international team and opened four new offices in core locations, where foreign nationals from across Europe, the US and UK benefit from independent advice on the best ways to manage and protect their wealth.

Our new Belgium, Malta, Tenerife and second Spanish offices have received an excellent reception post-launch, with new clients welcoming the personal approach from our wealth managers and advisers who put client well-being, knowledge, and financial control at the forefront of all they do.

As we move into 2023, we look forward to ongoing growth to continue to increase our capacity, with a range of new offerings on the horizon to build on our existing platforms and strong presence in the expatriate financial advice sector.”

Chase Buchanan is an international wealth management company, offering assistance with tax efficiency, estate and succession planning, investment portfolio management and guidance, retirement planning, international pension transfers, education fees planning and specialist corporate services.

Media Contact:

Chase Buchanan Ltd

+357 2501 0455

