Royal Farms Announces, “Free Coffee Mondays” for RoFo Rewards Members

BALTIMORE, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms announces they are helping battle the Monday Blues this winter season with a “Free Coffee Mondays” promotion that allows RoFo Rewards members to redeem one free, any size coffee, hot or iced starting Monday, January 2nd, 2023, through Monday, February 27, 2023. RoFo Rewards members will be gifted one free coffee reward in their RoFo Rewards account on Sunday to redeem the next day on Monday at any Royal Farms location.

“During the cold winter months when daylight hours are shortened, we understand how our moods are impacted. At Royal Farms, we want to make these cold Mondays a little bit easier by giving our RoFo Rewards Members something free and delicious to look forward to. We are excited to bring ‘Free Coffee Mondays’ to all our locations and reward our loyal customers with a free weekly mood booster and try our new Mocha flavor.” Said Director of Marketing and Merchandising, Frank Schilling.

Anyone that is not already a rewards member looking to participate in “Free Coffee Mondays” can sign up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com. RoFo Rewards Members will be able to take advantage of this promotional offer, save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts when upgrading to RoFoPay, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

How to Register as a RoFo Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: https://engagement.punchh.com/b/royalfarms and click "Sign Up" to create a RoFo Rewards account. You can also visit https://www.roforewards.com/register/ to create an account.

About RoFo Rewards

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you'll receive 2 points for every dollar you spend, and one point for every gallon of gas you purchase. If you upgrade your card to RoFo Pay, you will also receive a discount on gas when you use your RoFo Rewards card to pay at the pump except for New Jersey Stores. You can keep track of points and offers at www.royalfarms.com/rewards or by downloading the RoFo Rewards app on your phone.

