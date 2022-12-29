The Santa Clara County REALTORS® Foundation, the charitable arm of the Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS®, donated turkeys and over $4,000 to Martha's Kitchen, CityTeam San Jose, and St. Joseph's Family Center.

San Jose, Calif., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the Santa Clara County REALTORS® Foundation (SCCRF), the charitable arm of the Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS® (SCCAOR), donated turkeys and over $4,000 to Martha's Kitchen, CityTeam San Jose, and St. Joseph's Family Center. Together, these fantastic organizations feed thousands of families in our communities every single day. The SCCRF thanks all those who contributed to make these donations possible.

“On a monthly basis Martha’s Kitchen provides 100,000 meals and distributes 175,000 pounds of groceries each month.” Martha’s Kitchen “believes that food is a basic human right not a luxury. It is vital that these communities have access to well balanced meals, which include proper proteins, vegetables, and carbohydrates.”

CityTeam San Jose’s vision is “restoring lives and rebuilding communities through innovative programs which provide food, shelter, clothing, training, and spiritual transformation.”

St. Joseph’s Family Center “Food Pantry is the oldest and largest program that St. Joseph’s operates. Low income families and individuals receive nutritious, balanced food baskets, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, that help them maintain a proper diet and physical well-being. Homeless receive nourishing and filling lunch bags daily, Monday through Friday. The Food Pantry established and supports 10 off-site pantries located in schools and agencies throughout the South County.”

Martha’s Kitchen, CityTeam San Jose, and St. Joseph’s Family Center are committed to putting meals on the table for Santa Clara County families in need. The SCCRF is proud to partner with these organizations to bring much needed relief to our neighbors.









