Mesa Air Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Full-Year 2022 Results

PHOENIX, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported fourth quarter and fiscal full-year 2022 financial and operating results.
Fiscal Fourth Quarter Update:
- Total operating revenues of $125.6 million
- Pre-tax loss of $148.6 million, net loss of $115.6 million or $(3.18) per diluted share
- Adjusted net loss1 of $13.5 million or $(0.37) per diluted share
- Adjusted net loss excludes a $132.3 million non-cash (pre-tax) impairment loss related to the CRJ fleet
- New industry-leading pilot pay agreement effective September 15th
- Agreed to sell 18 CRJ-550s to United Airlines, 10 of which closed during the quarter
- Launched the Mesa Pilot Development (“MPD”) Program
- Negotiated a new two-year flight attendant agreement
- Subsequent to quarter end:
- Initiated and concluded wind-down agreement with American Airlines
- Reached agreements with United Airlines for (i) capacity purchase agreement expansion for CRJ-900 flying and rate increase, (ii) a loan agreement, and (iii) an engine purchase agreement
- Renegotiated certain aircraft debt and lease obligations
- Agreed to sell 11 CRJ-900s, expected to close in Q1 CY2023
Fiscal Full-Year 2022 Update:
- Total operating revenues of $531.0 million
- Pre-tax loss of $234.7 million, net loss of $182.7 million or $(5.06) per diluted share
- Adjusted net loss1 of $40.2 million or $(1.12) per diluted share
- Adjusted net loss excludes a $171.8 million non-cash (pre-tax) impairment loss related to the CRJ fleet
Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and CEO, said, “Building on our relationship with United Airlines that began in 1992, we are delighted to announce our new and expanded agreements with United, allowing us to expand United’s reach into cities that have seen reductions or loss of flight service created by the industry-wide pilot shortage. After the transition, Mesa will be the only exclusive regional carrier for United operating large regional jets. We believe our strong relationship with United will provide significant opportunities for growth in the future. In particular, we believe Mesa’s participation in the Aviate program, combined with United’s industry-leading growth plan, will provide the most reliable, fastest path for aviators to transition to a major commercial carrier. Combined with the significant liquidity United is providing, this agreement represents a transformational step for our business as we aim to resolve the impacts of the industry-wide pilot shortage that we faced in fiscal 2022. With our pilot pipeline now filled thanks to our new pay scale and enhanced opportunities with United through Aviate, Mesa is in a superior position to meet the significant demand for regional flying.”
Fiscal Fourth Quarter Details:
Total operating revenues in Q4 2022 were $125.6 million, a decrease of $5.1 million (3.9%) from $130.8 million for Q4 2021. Contract revenue decreased $5.3 million, or 4.6%. These decreases were driven by lower block hours, offset by the expiration of temporary rate reductions related to the PSP program. Mesa’s Q4 2022 results include, per GAAP, the deferral of $1.3 million, versus the recognition of $1.3 million of previously deferred revenue in Q4 2021. The remaining deferred revenue balance of $24.1 million will be recognized as flights are completed over the remaining terms of the contracts.
Mesa’s Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q4 2022 was $13.8 million, compared to $25.8 million in Q4 2021, and Adjusted EBITDAR1 was $22.4 million for Q4 2022, compared to $35.5 million in Q4 2021.
Mesa’s Q4 2022 results reflect a net loss of $115.6 million, or $(3.18) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.5 million, or $(0.21) per diluted share for Q4 2021. Mesa’s Q4 2022 adjusted net loss1 was $13.5 million, or $(0.37) per diluted share, versus an adjusted net loss1 of $2.1 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, in Q4 2021. The year over year decrease in adjusted net income of $11.4 million was primarily due to lower block hours, the net impact of the PSP program, and a decrease in maintenance expense.
For Q4 2022, 48% of the Company’s total revenue was derived from our contracts with United, 45% from American, 2% from DHL, and 5% from leases of aircraft to a third party.
1 See Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures
Fiscal Full-Year 2022 Details:
For fiscal year 2022, total operating revenues were $531.0 million, an increase of $27.4 million (5.4%) from $503.6 million for fiscal year 2021. Contract revenue increased $44.0 million, or 10.1%. This was primarily due to the return to normal rates from our partners, which were temporarily reduced last year related to the PSP program, and recognition of higher deferred revenue, partially offset by a reduction in block hours and partner utilization penalties. Mesa’s fiscal year 2022 results include, per GAAP, the recognition of $10.4 million of previously deferred revenue, versus the deferral of $10.7 million of revenue in fiscal 2021.
Mesa’s Adjusted EBITDA1 for fiscal year 2022 was $66.6 million, compared to $150.0 million in fiscal year 2021, and Adjusted EBITDAR1 was $103.6 million for fiscal year 2022, compared to $189.3 million in fiscal year 2021.
Mesa’s fiscal year 2022 results reflect a net loss of $182.7 million, or $(5.06) per diluted share, compared to net income of $16.6 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for fiscal year 2021. Mesa’s fiscal year 2022 adjusted net loss1 was $40.2 million, or $(1.12) per diluted share, versus adjusted net income of $24.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2021. The year over year decrease in adjusted net income of $64.8 million was primarily due to lower block hours, the net impact of the PSP program, change in deferred revenue, and higher pilot training expense.
American Airlines Agreement:
On December 19, 2022, we announced (link) a final agreement with American Airlines to wind-down our contract by April 3, 2023. The wind-down with American Airlines was primarily the result of ongoing losses within the American operation as a result of higher pilot wages, which American would not agree to compensate Mesa for, and utilization penalties.
United Airlines Agreements:
On December 27, 2022, we finalized an amendment and restatement of our capacity purchase agreement with United Airlines. Under the agreement, Mesa will add up to 38 CRJ-900 aircraft, dependent on the number E-175s Mesa is operating. Mesa will begin flying CRJ-900s on behalf of United in March of 2023 and utilize all of the crew and maintenance locations currently operated for American Airlines in Phoenix, Dallas, El Paso, and Louisville, as well as open a CRJ-900 crew base in Houston and a pilot base in Denver. As part of the final agreement, United will also pay Mesa increased block-hour rates to cover the incremental pilot wage increases instituted by Mesa in September 2022, which will remain in effect through September 2025. United will receive a 10% equity position in Mesa and a seat on the Mesa Board of Directors.
Additionally, on December 27, 2022, we finalized an agreement with United for a $41.2 million liquidity facility, including the refinancing of $15.7 million outstanding under our CIT revolving credit facility maturing December 31, 2022, and an additional $25.5 million term loan, of which $15.0 million is forgivable if Mesa achieves certain aircraft utilization thresholds. The collateral for the loan is a combination of aircraft parts and a pledge of our equity investment in Archer Aviation, Inc. and Heart Aerospace Incorporated.
United also agreed to purchase 30 GE-CF34-8 spare engines from Mesa for $80 million, which is expected to provide over $50 million of net cash proceeds and close in Q1 CY2023.
Aircraft, Debt, and Lease Activities:
On December 15, 2022, Mesa entered into an agreement with Export Development Canada (“EDC”) to, subject to certain conditions, reduce debt service on seven CRJ-900 aircraft for the period of January 2023 through December 2024, providing approximately $14 million of incremental liquidity during this period. These debt service reductions will be repaid at maturity in December 2027. Additionally, the junior noteholder, MHIRJ, agreed to forgive 50% of its outstanding note balance if the notes are fully repaid prior to December 31, 2023.
On December 16, 2022, Mesa entered into an agreement with RASPRO Trust 2005 (“RASPRO”), which reduces the effective purchase price at or prior to lease termination in March 2024 on 15 CRJ-900s by approximately $25 million.
On December 23, 2022, Mesa entered into an agreement with US Treasury, enabling Mesa to sell certain aircraft and engines, which will provide approximately $24 million of incremental liquidity in Q1 CY2023. These sales include 8 CRJ-550s sold to United, which we expect to close in January 2023, 11 CRJ-900s agreed to be sold to a third party by March 31, 2023, and 6 spare GE CF34 engines. These sales are expected to reduce Mesa’s US Treasury debt by approximately $65 million and reduce annual interest expense by approximately $4.5 million at current rates.
Pilot Initiatives:
The increase in pilot pay implemented during the quarter has significantly reduced attrition and increased our pilot applicant pool. We currently have approximately 400 pilots in our training pipeline.
Liquidity and Capital Resources:
Mesa ended the quarter at $57.7 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $599.7 million in total debt secured primarily with aircraft and engines.
MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
September 30
|Twelve Months Ended
September 30
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Operating revenues:
|Contract revenue
|$
|110,701
|$
|115,994
|$
|478,482
|$
|434,518
|Pass-through and other revenue
|14,933
|14,789
|52,519
|69,073
|Total operating revenues
|125,634
|130,783
|531,001
|503,591
|Operating expenses:
|Flight operations
|43,776
|46,456
|177,038
|162,173
|Maintenance
|45,898
|61,023
|201,930
|217,646
|Aircraft rent
|8,670
|9,657
|36,989
|39,345
|General and administrative
|12,416
|13,531
|43,966
|49,855
|Depreciation and amortization
|19,630
|20,739
|81,508
|82,847
|Lease termination
|233
|—
|233
|4,508
|Impairment of assets
|132,349
|—
|171,824
|—
|Other operating expenses
|3,858
|388
|7,237
|3,536
|Government grant recognition
|—
|(26,100
|)
|—
|(119,479
|)
|Total operating expenses
|266,830
|125,694
|720,725
|440,395
|Operating income (loss)
|(141,196
|)
|5,089
|(189,724
|)
|63,196
|Other income (expense), net:
|Interest expense
|(10,523
|)
|(8,266
|)
|(35,289
|)
|(34,730
|)
|Interest income
|22
|78
|139
|365
|Gain on sale aircraft
|4,723
|(6,816
|)
|4,723
|—
|Loss on investments, net
|(1,066
|)
|—
|(13,715
|)
|(6,816
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|(598
|)
|12
|(801
|)
|401
|Total other expense, net
|(7,442
|)
|(14,992
|)
|(44,943
|)
|(40,780
|)
|Income (loss) before taxes
|(148,638
|)
|(9,903
|)
|(234,667
|)
|22,416
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(33,003
|)
|(2,408
|)
|(51,990
|)
|5,828
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(115,635
|)
|$
|(7,495
|)
|$
|(182,677
|)
|$
|16,588
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to
common shareholders
|Basic
|$
|(3.18
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(5.06
|)
|$
|0.46
|Diluted
|$
|(3.18
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(5.06
|)
|$
|0.43
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|36,336
|35,925
|36,133
|35,713
|Diluted
|36,336
|39,925
|36,133
|38,843
MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited)
|September 30,
2022
|September 30,
2021
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|57,683
|$
|120,517
|Restricted cash
|3,342
|3,350
|Receivables, net
|3,978
|3,167
|Expendable parts and supplies, net
|26,715
|24,467
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|6,616
|6,885
|Total current assets
|98,334
|158,386
|Property and equipment, net
|865,254
|1,151,891
|Intangible assets, net
|3,842
|6,792
|Lease and equipment deposits
|6,085
|6,808
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|43,090
|93,100
|Deferred heavy maintenance, net
|9,707
|3,499
|Assets held for sale
|73,000
|—
|Other assets
|16,290
|36,121
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,115,602
|$
|1,456,597
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases
|$
|97,218
|$
|111,710
|Current portion of deferred revenue
|385
|6,298
|Current maturities of operating leases
|17,233
|32,652
|Accounts payable
|59,386
|61,476
|Accrued compensation
|11,255
|12,399
|Other accrued expenses
|29,000
|33,657
|Total current liabilities
|214,477
|258,192
|NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Long-term debt and finance leases, excluding current portion
|502,517
|539,700
|Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
|16,732
|33,991
|Deferred credits
|3,082
|3,934
|Deferred income taxes
|17,719
|69,940
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|23,682
|28,202
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|29,219
|34,591
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|592,951
|710,358
|Total liabilities
|807,428
|968,550
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Preferred stock of no par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
and outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000 shares authorized; 36,376,897 (2022) and 35,958,759 (2021) shares issued and outstanding, and 4,899,497 (2022) and 4,899,497 (2021) warrants issued and outstanding
|259,177
|256,372
|Retained earnings
|48,997
|231,675
|Total stockholders' equity
|308,174
|488,047
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,115,602
|$
|1,456,597
MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Operating Highlights (unaudited)
|Three months ended
|September 30
|2022
|2021
|Change
|Available seat miles (thousands)
|1,399,616
|2,352,453
|-40.5
|%
|Block hours
|56,333
|94,868
|-40.6
|%
|Average stage length (miles)
|641
|663
|-3.3
|%
|Departures
|28,904
|47,015
|-38.5
|%
|Passengers
|1,825,571
|2,795,371
|-34.7
|%
|Controllable completion factor*
|American
|98.18
|%
|99.05
|%
|-0.9
|%
|United
|99.72
|%
|99.81
|%
|-0.1
|%
|Total completion factor**
|American
|97.12
|%
|97.33
|%
|-0.2
|%
|United
|98.05
|%
|98.06
|%
|0.0
|%
*Controllable completion factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total completion factor includes all cancellations
1Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures
Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa's ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company's net income or loss. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.
1Reconciliation of GAAP versus non-GAAP Disclosures
(In thousands, except for per diluted share) (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
|Income
(Loss)
Before
Taxes
|Income
Tax
(Expense)/
Benefit
|Net
Income
(Loss)
|Net
Income
(Loss) per
Diluted
Share
|Income
Before
Taxes
|Income
Tax
(Expense)/
Benefit
|Net
Income
|Net
Income per
Diluted
Share
|GAAP income (loss)
$
(148,638
)
|$
|33,003
$
(115,635
)
$
(3.18
)
$
(9,903
)
$
2,408
$
(7,495
)
$
(0.21
)
|Adjustments(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)(7)
|132,276
|(30,184
|)
|102,092
|$
|2.81
|6,816
|(1,470
|)
|5,346
|$
|0.15
|Adjusted income
|(loss)
|(16,362
|)
|(2,819
|)
|(13,543
|)
|$
|(0.37
|)
|(3,087
|)
|938
|(2,149
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Interest expense
|10,523
|8,266
|Interest income
|(22
|)
|(78
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
19,630
20,739
|Adjusted EBITDA
|13,769
|25,840
|Aircraft rent
8,670
9,657
|Adjusted EBITDAR
$
22,439
$
35,497
|(1)
|Losses of $1.1 million and $6.8 million on investment in stock during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively
|(2)
|$0.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt during the three months ended September 30, 2022
|(3)
|$19.1 million impairment loss on Held for Sale accounting treatment on eighteen (18) CRJ 700/550 aircraft during the three months ended September 30, 2022
|(4)
|$4.7 million gain from sale of ten (10) CRJ 700/550 aircraft during the three months ended September 30, 2022
|(5)
|$3.2 million of loss from winding down eighteen (18) CRJ 700/550 aircraft previously leased to GoJet during the three months ended September 30, 2022
|(6)
|$3.5 million impairment true-up loss on twelve (12) CRJ 900 aircraft as Held for Sale during the three months ended September 30, 2022
|(7)
|$109.7 million impairment loss on asset group held and used during the three months ended September 30, 2022
|Year Ended September 30, 2022
|Year Ended September 30, 2021
|Income
(Loss)
Before
Taxes
|Income
Tax
(Expense)/
Benefit
|Net
Income
(Loss)
|Net
Income
(Loss) per
Diluted
Share
|Income
Before
Taxes
|Income
Tax
(Expense)/
Benefit
|Net
Income
|Net
Income per
Diluted
Share
|GAAP income (loss)
|$
|(234,667
|)
|$
|51,990
|$
|(182,667
|)
|$
|(5.06
|)
|$
|22,416
|$
|(5,828
|)
|$
|16,588
|$
|0.43
|Adjustments (1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)(7)(8)(9)(10)(11)
|184,633
|(42,137
|)
|142,496
|$
|3.94
|10,374
|(2,370
|)
|8,004
|$
|0.21
|Adjusted income (loss)
|(50,034
|)
|9,853
|(40,181
|)
|$
|(1.12
|)
|32,790
|(8,198
|)
|24,592
|$
|0.64
|Interest expense
|35,289
|34,730
|Interest income
|(139
|)
|(365
|)
|Depreciation
and amortization
81,508
82,847
|Adjusted EBITDA
|66,624
|150,002
|Aircraft Rent
36,989
39,345
|Adjusted EBITDAR
$
103,613
$
189,347
|(1)
|Losses of $13.7 million and $6.8 million on investment in stock for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively
|(2)
|$0.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022
|(3)
|$39.5 million impairment loss on Held for Sale accounting treatment on twelve (12) CRJ 900 aircraft during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022
|(4)
|$19.1 million impairment loss on Held for Sale accounting treatment on eighteen (18) CRJ 700/550 aircraft during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022
|(5)
|$4.7 million gain from sale of ten (10) CRJ 700/550 aircraft during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022
|(6)
|$3.2 million of loss from winding down eighteen (18) CRJ 700/550 aircraft previously leased to GoJet during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022
|(7)
|$3.5 million impairment true-up loss on twelve (12) CRJ 900 aircraft Held for Sale during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022
|(8)
|$109.7 million impairment loss on asset group held and used during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022
|(9)
|$0.2 million impairment loss resulting from an abandonment of certain leased asset during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021
|(10)
|$4.5 million lease termination expense related to the purchase of previously leased CRJ 900 during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021
|(11)
|$1.0 million gain on extinguishment of debt related to repayment of aircraft debt during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021
