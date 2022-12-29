Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Loss Of $0.4 Million and Operating Loss of $0.4 Million For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $0.4 million, or $9.40 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $1.8 million, or $37.38 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Book value per weighted share at September 30, 2022 was $780.66, a decline from the book value per weighted share of $959.06 at September 30, 2021.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company had an operating loss of $0.4 million, or $9.40 per diluted share, compared to operating loss of $1.8 million, or $37.68 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net earned property and casualty premiums decreased $0.5 million from $5.4 million a year ago to $4.9 million. Fee income increased $0.1 million from $2.6 million to $2.7 million with gross written premiums increasing $9.8 million, moving from $100.4 million to $110.2 million. Quarterly direct written premiums were positively impacted by rate increases in current business. Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased slightly from 71.2% to 70.4%.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, operating expenses decreased $0.9 million from $3.7 million to $2.8 million due largely to $0.6 million of expenses incurred in 2021 associated with taxes, licenses and fees related to business written in the prior year.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.

Operating income (loss): The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses. Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(dollars in thousands)
    
    
 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
Assets   
    
Investments:   
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value$104,670  $102,678 
Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value 2,470   3,781 
Cash and cash equivalents 22,653   31,908 
Restricted cash 2,666   4,440 
Accrued investment income 587   553 
Premiums receivable 90,016   76,626 
Deferred insurance premiums 126,176   108,904 
Reinsurance balances receivable, net 219,843   223,982 
Deferred policy acquisition costs 4,264   4,588 
Intangible assets 4,800   4,800 
Goodwill 33,050   33,050 
Other assets 5,223   3,166 
Total Assets$616,418  $598,476 
    
    
Liabilities and Equity   
    
Liabilities:   
Loss and loss expense reserve$218,103  $215,642 
Deferred commission income 2,917   3,210 
Unearned premiums 131,238   113,423 
Ceded premium payable 89,204   82,059 
Payable to general agents 7,095   7,121 
Funds withheld 100,894   104,257 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 13,020   12,420 
Notes payable 16,521   16,521 
Non-owned interest in VIE 300   300 
Interest payable 451   451 
Total Liabilities 579,743   555,404 
    
Shareholders' Equity:   
Common shares 4,698   4,698 
Additional paid-in capital 189,179   189,179 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (4,642)  1,124 
Retained deficit (158,013)  (157,982)
Total Shareholders' Equity 31,222   37,019 
Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries 5,453   6,053 
Total Equity 36,675   43,072 
    
    
Total Liabilities and Equity$616,418  $598,476 
    
    
See Notes to September 30, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
    


American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
        
        
 Three months ended September 30,    Nine Months ended September 30,
 2022 2021 2022
 2021
Revenues       
        
Net premiums earned$4,844  $5,397  $15,025  $15,935 
Fee income 2,683   2,644   8,687   8,667 
        
Net investment income 109   46   141   208 
Net realized gains on investments -   14   237   50 
Other income 21   28   916   105 
        
        
Total revenues 7,657   8,130   25,006   24,965 
        
Expenses       
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 3,410   3,841   10,315   10,232 
Acquisition expenses 1,418   1,931   4,770   5,506 
Operating expenses 2,821   3,663   8,600   11,038 
Other expense -   -   -   - 
Interest expense 451   451   1,352   1,352 
        
Total expenses 8,100   9,886   25,037   28,128 
        
        
Net (loss) available to common shareholders$ (443) $ (1,756) $ (31) $ (3,163)
Income tax (expense) -   -   -   (26)
        
Net (loss) before dividends (443)  (1,756)  (31)  (3,189)
Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary -   -   -   (585)
        
        
Net (loss) available to common shareholders$ (443) $ (1,756) $ (31) $ (3,774)
        
        
Net (loss) per common share:       
Basic$(9.42) $(37.38) $(0.65) $(80.34)
Diluted (9.42)  (37.38)  (0.65)  (80.34)
        
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:       
Basic 46,979   46,979   46,979   46,979 
Diluted 46,979   46,979   46,979   46,979 
        
See Notes to September 30, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
        


AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD. 
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT 
    
    
(dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30, 2022
 Net Income Available to Common ShareholdersNet Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of InvestmentsOperating Income (Loss)
Property and casualty:   
    
Net premiums earned$4,844   4,844 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses (3,410)  (3,410)
Acquisition expenses (1,418)  (1,418)
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income 16   16 
    
Fee income 2,683   2,683 
Other income, net of other expense -   - 
Operating expenses (2,626)  (2,626)
Income tax -   - 
Property and casualty 73  -  73 
    
Corporate and Investing   
    
Net investment income 109   109 
Net realized gain/(loss) -  -  - 
Operating expenses (195)  (195)
Interest expense (451)  (451)
Other income, net of other expense 22   22 
Corporate and investing (515) -  (515)
    
Group total$(442)$-  (442)
    


AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD. 
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT 
    
    
(dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30, 2021
 Net Income Available to Common ShareholdersNet Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of InvestmentsOperating (Loss)
Property and casualty:   
    
Net premiums earned$5,397  $5,397 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses (3,841)  (3,841)
Acquisition expenses (1,931)  (1,931)
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income (375)  (375)
    
Fee income 2,644   2,644 
Operating expenses (3,307)  (3,307)
Income tax -   - 
Property and casualty (1,038) -  (1,038)
    
Corporate and Investing   
    
Net investment income 46   46 
Net realized gain/(loss) 14  (14) - 
Operating expenses (356)  (356)
Interest expense (451)  (451)
Other income, net of other expense 29   29 
Corporate and investing (718) (14) (732)
    
Group total$(1,756)$(14)$(1,770)
    


AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD. 
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT 
    
    
(dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2022
 Net Income Available to Common ShareholdersNet Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of InvestmentsOperating (Loss)Income
Property and casualty:   
    
Net premiums earned$15,025  $15,025 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses (10,315)  (10,315)
Acquisition expenses (4,770)  (4,770)
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income (60)  (60)
    
Fee income 8,687   8,687 
Other income, net of other expense 804   804 
Operating expenses (7,857)  (7,857)
Income tax -   - 
Property and casualty 1,574  -  1,574 
    
Corporate and Investing   
    
Net investment income 141   141 
Net realized gain/(loss) 237  (237) - 
Operating expenses (743)  (743)
Interest expense (1,352)  (1,352)
Other income, net of other expense 112   112 
Corporate and investing (1,605) (237) (1,842)
    
Group total$(31)$(237)$(268)
    


AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD. 
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT 
    
    
(dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2021
 Net Income Available to Common ShareholdersNet Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of InvestmentsOperating (Loss)Income
Property and casualty:   
    
Net premiums earned$15,935  $15,935 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses (10,232)  (10,232)
Acquisition expenses (5,506)  (5,506)
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income 197   197 
    
Fee income 8,667   8,667 
Operating expenses (10,052)  (10,052)
Income tax (26)  (26)
Property and casualty (1,214) -  (1,214)
    
Corporate and Investing   
    
Net investment income 208   208 
Net realized gain/(loss) 50  (50) - 
Operating expenses (986)  (986)
Interest expense (1,352)  (1,352)
Other income, net of other expense 105   105 
Corporate and investing (1,975) (50) (2,025)
    
Group total$(3,189)$(50)$(3,239)
    