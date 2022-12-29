The Santa Clara County REALTORS® Foundation, the charitable arm of the Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS®, is proud to announce the Down Payment Assistance Program’s First-Time Homebuyer Grant

San Jose, Calif., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Santa Clara County REALTORS® Foundation (SCCRF), the charitable arm of the Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS® (SCCAOR), is proud to announce the Down Payment Assistance Program’s First-Time Homebuyer Grant.

The SCCRF grant provides up to $10,000 to qualified first-time homebuyers, who have traditionally been underserved, to help them achieve the American Dream of homeownership. People who serve our communities often aren’t able to live within those very communities that they serve. Those that sacrifice so much for our communities, including teachers, nurses, firefighters and police officers, are often left out when it comes to homeownership in Santa Clara County. This “Missing Middle,” is made up of people that make too much to qualify for low income programs, but need a little assistance in getting into their own home.

Qualifications:

-Property must be a Single Family Residence, Townhouse, or Condominium

-Property must be within Santa Clara County

-Buyer must be a first-time homebuyer

-Buyer income must be no more than 100% Area Median Income

-Buyer must currently be in a ratified contract

-Agent must be a SCCAOR REALTOR® member

This program was initially funded by a $50,000 award from the California Association of REALTORS®. SCCRF was able to match that $50,000 for an initial total of $100,000 in funds available to qualified applicants.

If you meet all of the qualifications, apply here.

For more information, including an AMI chart, please visit our website: here.

If you have further questions about the qualifications, or the program generally, the Frequently Asked Questions can be found by clicking here.