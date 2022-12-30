ESTABLISHMENT LABS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. on Behalf of Establishment Labs Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (“Establishment Labs” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ESTA) on behalf of Establishment Labs stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Establishment Labs has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On October 19, 2022, market analyst Hindenburg Research published a report entitled “Establishment Labs: A Financially Stretched Silicone Safety Charade” which alleged, among other things, that “[d]espite claims of superior safety, we found that almost all key safety studies touted by the company have conflicts of interest, with many undisclosed or under-disclosed.” Further, the report alleged that “Establishment claims to have successfully piloted a ‘revolutionary’ technique to place implants through the armpit using local anesthesia (instead of general), claiming the technique will greatly expand its Total Addressable Market (TAM). This type of insertion has been reported since the 1970s and has been widely available for almost 20 years. It has failed to gain traction due to safety risks.”

The report also alleged that “[b]eyond undisclosed safety questions, we have also identified financial risks. Import/export records show that Establishment ships product to entities formerly owned by the CEO and his family, raising questions of conflicts of interest.”

On this news, share price fell by 17% when the market opened on October 19, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Establishment Labs shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: