Egg Processing Machine Market to Surpass US$ 51.6 Bn by 2033 Amid Rising Demand for Processed Eggs – Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global egg processing machine market is likely to be valued at US$ 30.7 Bn in 2023. Furthermore, with growing usage of processed eggs across various industries, the overall sales of egg processing machines are projected to grow at 5.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, totalling a valuation of US$ 51.6 Bn by 2033.



In recent years, growing consumption of convenience and ready to eat food products have generated enormous demand for ingredients like processed eggs and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. This in turn will positively impact the global egg processing machine market.

Similarly, rapid penetration of automation and advanced machinery across thriving egg processing industry, bakery industry, and confectionery industry will further push demand for egg processing machines during the projection period.

To cater to the ever-rising demand, manufacturers are constantly coming up with new products with a strong focus on product innovation, utility, and cost-effectiveness. This will help them to increase their customer base.

On the other hand, strict food safety regulations relating to the use of processed egg products are predicted to constrain the global market for egg processing machines.

Key Takeaways from the Egg Processing Machine Market Study:

By machine type, egg breakers segment holds the largest market share in the global egg processing machine market.

Based on application, the bakery segment will continue to lead the worldwide egg processing machine market during the forecast period.

North America holds around 38% share in the global egg processing machine market.

China’s egg processing machine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.68% over the next ten years.

Demand for egg processing machines across Germany is expected to rise at 4.33% CAGR through 2033.





“Due to rising demand for better-quality and cleaner goods, the egg processing machine market is expected to accelerate at a steady growth during the forecast period. Besides this, growing health awareness among consumers will play a crucial role in expanding market size over the next decade,” says a lead FMI analyst.

Who is winning?

ACTINI GROUP, OVOBEL, OVO Tech, Pelbo, SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP, and Moba are the top players operating in the egg processing machine market. These players are constantly upgrading their portfolios by launching new products with better features.

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of Egg Processing Machine Market presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2023-2033).

The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for food sterilization equipment based on Product (Dried Egg Products, Liquid Egg Products, Frozen Egg Products), by Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy Products, Ready-To-Eat Meals, Soups & Sauces), By Machine Type (Egg breakers, Egg Pasteurizers, Egg Filters, Homogenizer, Egg separators, Spray Driers, Centrifuge), By Target Customer (Raw material suppliers, manufacturers and suppliers of egg products, Traders, distributors, and retailers, Food & beverage manufacturers, Foodservice industry), across several regions.

Key Segments Profiled in the Egg Processing Machine Market Survey

By Machine Type:

Egg Breakers

Egg Pasteurizers

Egg Filters

Egg Separators

Spray Driers

Homogenizer

Centrifuge





By Process:

In-line Processing

Off-line Processing

By Capacity:

Upto 30,000 Eggs/Hour

30,000 to 100,000 Eggs/Hour

By Application:

Confectionary

Bakery

Dairy

Ready-to-Eat

Soups & Sauces





By End Product:

Liquid Eggs

Powdered Eggs

Frozen Eggs





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe





