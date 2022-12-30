DNA Plc's shareholder decisions concerning the composition of the Board of Directors

English Finnish

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 DECEMBER 2022, 10:00 am EET



Telenor Finland Holding Oy, the sole shareholder of DNA Plc, has decided to make the decisions related to the composition of the Board of Directors, which belong to the Extraordinary General Meeting, without holding a separate General Meeting. The decisions have been made legally in accordance with the Companies Act Chapter 5 Section 1.

It was decided that the number of members of the Board of Directors of DNA Plc will be three. Petter-Børre Furberg will continue as the Chair of the Board. Thomas Thyholdt and Cecilie Heuch were chosen as members of the Board.

The decisions will apply from 1 January 2023.

More information:

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi



DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. We want to make our customers' daily lives less complicated. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. DNA's customers are continuously among the world mobile data usage leaders. DNA has about 3.6 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company has been awarded numerous times as an excellent employer and family-friendly workplace. In 2021, our total revenue was EUR 956 million and we employ about 1,600 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics. More information: www.dna.fi, Twitter @DNA_fi, Facebook @DNA.fi and LinkedIn @DNA-Oyj.

