European CBD Product Advertising Legality/Regulatory Report 2022: Focus on Belgium, Czechia, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, The United Kingdom

The aim of this report is to provide a general overview of CBD advertising, explore the specific laws tackling it, and report on any concrete guidance from the authorities or the advertising industry's self-regulatory bodies.

The individual CBD-containing products are CBD isolates, full-spectrum extracts, flowers, vapes, edibles, cosmetics and pet food.



The selected countries under review are:

Belgium

Czechia

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Poland

Spain

The United Kingdom.

