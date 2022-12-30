European CBD Product Advertising Legality/Regulatory Report 2022: Focus on Belgium, Czechia, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, The United Kingdom

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Legality Of CBD Product Advertising In Europe - Selected Country Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this report is to provide a general overview of CBD advertising, explore the specific laws tackling it, and report on any concrete guidance from the authorities or the advertising industry's self-regulatory bodies.

The individual CBD-containing products are CBD isolates, full-spectrum extracts, flowers, vapes, edibles, cosmetics and pet food.

The selected countries under review are:

  • Belgium
  • Czechia
  • France
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Poland
  • Spain
  • The United Kingdom.

