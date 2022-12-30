2 Day US, EU and Canada Dietary Supplements Regulatory Compliance Training Course (January 26-27, 2023)

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Compliance for Dietary Supplements in the US, EU and Canada Training" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2-day interactive simulated or online seminar will have a look at the regulations that affect Dietary Supplements in the USA, EU, and Canada. It will also discuss the ways to prove or authenticate that products are acquiescent to these rules.

A fast-rising public call for food and dietary supplements has resulted in a spell of companies making and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States of America, EU, and Canada. With the controlling authorities commencing to take a sturdier posture on implementation of controlling policies, events, and GMP compliance, it is significant for the businesses to confirm that their products fulfill the newest rules and necessities if they plan to market Complements in these countries.

Differences in food and drug regulation in these countries will be noted too. We will also shelter what succeeds as a nutritional complement or dietetic element, ways to ensure GMP compliance as well as detailed requirements for labeling and acceptable marketing claims.

An update on current events within the Addition manufacturing and the possible impacts on Manufacturers and Distributors in the US, EU, and Canada will also be presented and discussed.

Who Should Attend:

  • Sales/Marketing Employees in the Addition or Usual Product Industries
  • Quality Control or Quality Assurance Professionals
  • Controlling Compliance Professionals in the Supplements or Natural Products area
  • Nutritional Addition or Natural Product Producers & Distributors
  • Executives/Managers within Nutritional Supplement or Natural Product Companies

Key Topics Covered:

DAY 01 (9:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT)

Session Start Time: 9:00 AM

Dietary Supplement Regulation in the U.S.

  • An Overview of Dietary Supplement
  • What is a dietary supplement all about?
  • Supplements vs.
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • OTC Drugs
  • Conventional Foods
  • Medical foods
  • Natural products
  • Herbal medicinal products

Organizations and Regulatory Structure

  • FDA Assembly concerning Dietary Supplements

Industry Groups

History of Dietary Supplement Regulation

  • Early History
  • DSHEA
  • Code of Federal Regulations

Manufacturing Considerations

  • Company & Facility Registration
  • GMP Requirements
  • GMP inspections

Dietary Ingredients

  • What qualifies as a dietary ingredient?
  • New Dietary Ingredient Notification (NDIN)
  • Old dietary ingredients vs. New dietary ingredients
  • Updated New Dietary Ingredient Guidance from FDA

Labeling Considerations

  • Display Panels & Layout
  • Supplement Facts Panel
  • Labeling Claims
  • Health claims
  • Disease Claims
  • Structure/Function claims
  • Disclaimers/Substantiation
  • Notification of labeling claims to the FDA
  • Dietary Supplement Labeling Act

Advertising Considerations

  • FDA vs. FTC jurisdiction
  • Enforcement
  • Expressed vs. Implied Claims
  • Exercises & examples
  • Disclosures
  • Claim Substantiation
  • Testimonials

DAY 02 (9:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT)

Food Supplement regulation in the EU

Overview

  • What is a food supplement?
  • Borderline products
  • Medicinal Foods

Organizations and Regulatory Structure

  • EU Regulatory Structure
  • Industry Groups

Supplement Regulation

  • Early History
  • Food Supplement Directive

Manufacturing Considerations

  • Company & Facility Registration

GMP Requirements

Dietary Ingredients

  • What qualifies as a dietary ingredient?
  • Ingredient safety
  • RDA vs RDI
  • DRV vs % Daily Value

Labeling Considerations

  • Display Panels & Layout
  • Labeling Claims
  • Health claims
  • Disease Claims
  • Reduction of Disease Risk Claims
  • Nutrition Claims

Notification requirements

Advertising Considerations

  • Enforcement
  • Claim Substantiation

Natural Health Product regulation in Canada

Overview

  • What is a Natural Health Product?

Organizations and Regulatory Structure

  • Canadian Regulatory Structure
  • Health Canada
  • Canadian Health Products Directorate

Supplement Regulation

  • National Health Products Regulation
  • Differences between Canada and US
  • Supplements monographs
  • Requirements for pre-market approval

Manufacturing Requirements for Natural Health Products in Canada

Dietary Ingredients

Labeling Considerations

Advertising Considerations

Enforcement and Post-Marketing Surveillance

Review of Current Events and other Industry Topics Questions and Answers

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5m2wv2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Dietary Supplement
                            
                            
                                Dietetics
                            
                            
                                Food Supplement
                            
                            
                                Health Supplement
                            
                            
                                Medical Food
                            
                            
                                Natural Health Products
                            
                            
                                Supplement
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data