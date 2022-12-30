Decent Cybersecurity to Enter the Cybersecurity Market with Revolutionary Post-Quantum dCorePQfabric Solution

PIESTANY, SLOVAKIA, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decent Cybersecurity today announced their entry into the cybersecurity market with the launch of dCorePQfabric, a modular software solution developed with funding from the European Space Agency. dCorePQfabric offers post-quantum cryptography, delivering a next-generation turn-key solution for end-to-end data security, auditability, and traceability for satellite operators and ground stations as service providers.





"At Decent Cybersecurity, our mission is to make the world a safer place through the deployment of innovative cybersecurity technologies," said Matej Michalko, Supervisory Board Member of Decent Cybersecurity. "We are thrilled to be one of the first companies pioneering post-quantum algorithms that offer users unprecedented security and auditability. Our dCorePQFabric dynamic middleware solution leverages existing onboard computers and programmable radio modems to provide high levels of security for space surveillance and infrastructure communication."

Designed to handle the looming threat of quantum computing and its predicted ability to crack virtually any existing cryptographic keys, dCorePQfabric helps to mediate confidentiality through advanced features and capabilities. After testing dCorePQfabric in various case scenarios, the team is enhancing the product's capabilities for space surveillance and secure infrastructure communication. dCorePQfabric is one of several cybersecurity products being developed by Decent Cybersecurity, which is part of the Decent Group. Decent family of companies started developing blockchain technology in 2015, an achievement that makes the company well-positioned to provide innovative cybersecurity solutions to its customers.

dCorePQfabric is based on DCore (Dynamic Core Middleware), Decent's open source blockchain platform that supports developers and businesses in building decentralized applications. DCore was launched in 2017 as the world's first blockchain platform dedicated to digital content, media, and aerospace and defense. It is a stable, high-speed, customizable, and cost-effective platform that offers user-friendly software development kits to empower Web3 and decentralized application developers. In addition to supporting developers and businesses, DCore is also designed to cater to the needs of tracing infrastructure, satellite operators, data users, and ground stations as service providers.

dCorePQfabric offers a versatile design with valuable properties for decentralized Space Traffic Management (STM) involving various stakeholders. The next-generation Identification Friend-or-Foe (IFF) system provides secure identification and operational decision-making capabilities for aircraft, vehicles, and other assets. The dCorePQfabric solution uses a revolutionary post-quantum state recognition algorithm to address the cybersecurity challenges of modern multi-domain ecosystems. It leverages existing onboard computers and programmable radio modems while also providing an additional layer of security for data transfers within the ecosystem (such as GNSS and telemetry).

Networking is critical for the performance of multiple unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and factors such as efficiency, reliability, and resilience need to be taken into consideration. dCorePQfabric helps to improve synchronization and reduce processing and transmission delays through reduced duplicated transmissions, which enables peer-to-peer (P2P) implementations on various networking architectures. The versatility of dCorePQfabric in the cyber space allows for multi-domain operations and expands the capabilities of command, control, communication, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Decent Cybersecurity s.r.o. is a dynamic middleware company providing military grade software and cybersecurity products and services in the aerospace and defense market and beyond. Decent Cybersecurity s.r.o. is part of the Decent Group companies that started to develop blockchain technology in 2015.

