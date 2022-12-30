Fingerprints has received the first volume purchase order for its optical under-display solution, FPC1632, marking the company’s entry into a new market segment

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) today announced that it has received the first volume purchase order for the company’s optical under-display fingerprint recognition solution, FPC1632, from a major Asian smartphone OEM, following a design win in June 2022. This marks Fingerprints’ entry into an entirely new market segment. In volume terms, under-display sensors account for approximately one-third of the market for fingerprint sensors in smartphones, while capacitive sensors account for about two-thirds (see diagram in attached PDF).

However, the average selling price (ASP) for under-display sensors is higher, so in terms of value these two markets are more comparable in size. Fingerprints’ entry into the under-display segment thus entails a substantial expansion of the company’s addressable market. Our goal is to capture a significant share of the under-display market, while remaining a world leader in capacitive sensors.

“I am very pleased that we are now starting to generate revenue from an entirely new product segment in our portfolio: under-display sensors. Being a long-time, well-established world leader in capacitive sensors, Fingerprints can now offer customers a comprehensive fingerprint sensor product range,” says Haiyuan Bu, President Mobile, PC & Access China at Fingerprints.

For more information about Fingerprints’ mobile device solutions, visit our website.

For further information, please contact:

Haiyuan Bu, President Mobile, PC & Access China



Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com



Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment