Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release December 30, 2022 at 12:00 a.m.



Enedo Plc´s financial reporting, publishing of business reviews and Annual General Meeting in 2023



The financial year 2022 of Enedo Plc will end on December 31, 2022.



Enedo Plc will publish the following reports in 2023:

The Financial Statements Bulletin 2022: February 24, 2023

Business Review for Q1/2023 (1.1.2023 - 31.3.2023): April 26, 2023

Half-year report (January 1 – June 30, 2023): August 11, 2023

Business Review for Q3/2023 (1.1.2023 – 30.9.2023): October 27, 2023



The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 4, 2023. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later by the Board of Directors.



The Annual Report 2022 will be published during the week 17/2023.

The delisting of Enedo Plc’s shares from Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd due to the redemption proceedings commenced by Inission AB may change the above financial reporting schedule. As soon as Enedo Plc's shares have been delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Enedo Plc will not follow the above reporting schedule and will not release the remaining part of the above financial reports. According to the current estimate Enedo Plc's shares will be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd by the end of February 2023.

Inission AB and Enedo Plc have published a stock exchange release related to the redemption proceedings on October 7, 2022.

ENEDO PLC

Mikael Fryklund

President and CEO

For further information please contact Mr. Mikael Fryklund, CEO, tel. +358 40 500 6864.

