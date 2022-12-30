The Worldwide Fish Pumps Industry is Projected to Reach $186 Million by 2027: Increasing Health Consciousness and Environmental Awareness Drives Growth

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fish Pumps Market by Size (2.5" Pumps, 4" Pumps, 6" Pumps, 8" Pumps, 10" Pumps, 12" Pumps, and 14" Pumps), Application (Aquaculture and Fishing), Mode of Operation (Manual and Automatic) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fish pumps market size is estimated to be valued at USD 129 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 186 million by 2027, recording a CAGR of 7.6% in terms of value.

By pump size, 2.5 pumps are projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

These pumps are used to transport small pieces of seafood. These pumps are lightweight and perfect for hatcheries. Hatcheries are facilities that breed and raise aquaculture products for at least part of their life cycle. Commercial aquacultures grow-out farms, aquarium trade, and fish stocking programs rely on aquaculture hatcheries for seed stock. FAIVRE (France), for example, can handle fish weighing up to 40g. The pumps are light and easy to use.

Global food demand has increased exponentially due to rising population, economic well-being, and rapid urbanization. Fish, which is an essential part of people's diets all over the world, is critical to future food security. It is also an important nutrient source for people in developing countries. Aquaculture has contributed to increased fish production and has emerged as the best alternative food source for many. As a result, the importance of 2.5" pumps increases.

By application, aquaculture to account for the largest share.

Aquaculture is considered the best alternative to industrial fishing and is expected to fulfill the global seafood supply. However, sustainability is a major challenge for the industry.

Some of the industry's sustainability challenges include supplying sustainably sourced food for fish farms, habitat destruction, and using valuable freshwater for aquaculture. With increased aquaculture, applications such as hatcheries are expected to grow.

The established aquaculture industry creates demand for advanced equipment that increases operation efficiency and can deal with the large volume of fish. This will ultimately lead to increased demand for smart pump that can handle fish transfer operations smoothly with seafood loss.

The Asia Pacific market is being driven by an increase in demand for fish by an expanding middle class

The Asia Pacific region is mostly segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia pacific. The market for fish pumps is growing due to increased demand for fish and seafood by expanding middle class in countries like China, India, and Indonesia.

China's aquaculture industry has grown rapidly in recent decades, and the country has been the world's leading producer since the 1990s. With government assistance, the country is working to expand and sustain its aquaculture. The country has favorable conditions with the growing feed and livestock industry, with the demand for meat, milk, and egg consumption significantly increasing in recent years.

This rise in awareness has contributed to the increased usage of fish in livestock feed applications. This will boost the demand for small to medium fish pumps dealing with fish used in animal feed. The increase in demand for seafood, associated products and the increased focus on increasing production via aquaculture will further increase the demand for fish pumps in the country.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Aquaculture Industry

Increasing Health Consciousness and Environmental Awareness

Restraints

Cavitation Effect on Industrial Pumps

Opportunity

Demand for Advanced Machinery with High Productivity and Efficiency

Growth in Demand for Convenience Food Products

Increasing Awareness and Incorporation of Fishmeal in Animal Diets

Challenges

Increase in Consumer Appetite for Vegan Diets

