India OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2027: Players Include HBO, MTNL, Netflix, Siti, Sony Liv and Sun Direct

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Published in September 2022, this 23-page PDF and excel report cover the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors. The report covers the following:

OTT TV & Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

  • Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Chart: Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Excel forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2010 to 2027
  • SVOD forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, Zee5; Sony Liv, ALT Balaji, Eros Now, HBO
  • AVOD forecasts for YouTube, Facebook, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5; Sony Liv, ALT Balaji, Eros Now

Pay TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

  • Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Excel forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2010 to 2027
  • Forecasts for Hathway, GTPL, Siti, Den, Dish TV, Tata Sky, Airtel, Sun Direct, MTNL

Key Topics Covered:

Sample Table of Contents

Population (000)

  • Total households (000)
  • TV households (000)
  • Fixed broadband households (000)
  • Smartphone subscribers (000)
  • Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

  • Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
  • Smartphone subs/Population
  • Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video fixed bb hh (000)

  • OTT TV & video HH/Fixed band HH
  • OTT TV & video HH/TV HH

OTT TV & video smartphone subs (000)

  • OTT TV & video HH/smartphone subs

Gross OTT TV & video total (000)

Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

  • SVOD subs/TVHH
  • SVOD subs/Fixed broadband HH
  • SVOD subs/Smartphone users

Net SVOD homes (000)

  • SVOD homes/TVHH
  • SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH
  • SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes

TV rental transactions (000)

  • Movie rental transactions (000)
  • Total rental transactions (000)
  • TV download-to-own trans (000)
  • Movie download-to-own trans (000)
  • Total download-to-own trans (000)

Online advertising total (US$ mil.)

AVOD (US$ mil.)

  • Online TV rental revenues (US$ mil.)
  • Online movie rental revs (US$ mil.)
  • Online rental revenues (US$ mil.)
  • Download-to-own TV revs (US$ mil.)
  • DTO movie revs (US$ mil.)
  • DTO video revenues (US$ mil.)
  • SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
  • OTT TV & video revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD subscribers by operator (000)

Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)

SVOD revenues by an operator (US$ mil.)

Share of SVOD revenues by an operator (%)

SVOD ARPU by an operator ($)

Companies Mentioned

  • Airtel
  • ALT Balaji
  • Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV+
  • Den
  • Dish TV
  • Disney+ Hotstar
  • Eros Now
  • Facebook
  • GTPL
  • Hathway
  • HBO
  • MTNL
  • Netflix
  • Siti
  • Sony Liv
  • Sun Direct
  • Tata Sky
  • YouTube
  • Zee5

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rtpfek

 

        








        

            

                

                    
