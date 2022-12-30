Worldwide Urinary Incontinence Industry Report 2022 - Featuring Coloplast, Contura, ConvaTec, Degania Medical and DeRoyal Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urinary Incontinence Market Report with COVID Impact - Global - 2022 - 2028 - MedCore" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall, the global urinary incontinence sling market was valued at nearly $777 million in 2021. Over the forecasted period, this is expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.9% to reach $885 million.

The complete report suite on the global market for urinary incontinence device market includes urethral bulking agents (UBAs) and incontinence slings. The urinary incontinence sling market is segmented into female and male urinary incontinence slings.

Female urinary incontinence slings are futher segmented by sling type into female transvaginal tape (TVT) sling, female transobturator (TOT) sling, female single incision (SIS) sling and male incontinence sling. The procedure numbers cover urinary incontinence slings as a whole.

MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Procedure Numbers, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

10 Year Scope

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information

Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

GLOBAL URINARY INCONTINENCE MARKET TRENDS

The commonness of urinary incontinence generally increases with age. In that regard, the aging population, combined with longer life expectancies, will drive the market for urinary incontinence treatments in the future. In the elderly, urinary incontinence may result from a variety of factors, including comorbid conditions, medications, neuro-urinary pathology and more.

GLOBAL URINARY INCONTINENCE MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS

Overall, within the global urological devices market there are three dominant competitors: Boston Scientific, Coloplast, and Ethicon. Boston Scientific was the leading competitor in the global urinary incontinence device market in 2021. The company was predominantly strong in the urethral bulking agent market and held the foremost positions in the incontinence sling market.

GLOBAL URINARY INCONTINENCE MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY

Global Urethral Bulking Agents Market

Global Urinary Incontinence Sling Market - Further segmented into:

Female and male urinary incontinence slings. Female urinary incontinence slings are further segmented by sling type into female transvaginal tape (TVT) sling, female transobturator (TOT) sling, female single incision (SIS) sling and male incontinence sling.

GLOBAL RESEARCH SCOPE



Regions:

North America (Canada, United States)

Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela)

Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.)

Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine)

Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)

Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam)

Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)

Scope:

Base Year: 2021

Forecast: 2022-2028

Historical Data: 2018-2021

Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.

Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.

Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Internal Database.

Companies Mentioned

Agency for Medical Innovations (A.M.I.)

Apexmed International

Axonics

Bactiguard

Becton Dickinson

BioDerm

Boston Scientific

Caldera Medical

Coloplast

Contura

ConvaTec

Degania Medical

DeRoyal

Ethicon

FEG Textiltechnik

Laborie

Neomedic International

Optimed

Poiesis Medical

Uromed

Utah Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yr9e9t