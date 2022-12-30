Worldwide Urinary Incontinence Industry Report 2022 - Featuring Coloplast, Contura, ConvaTec, Degania Medical and DeRoyal Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urinary Incontinence Market Report with COVID Impact - Global - 2022 - 2028 - MedCore" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overall, the global urinary incontinence sling market was valued at nearly $777 million in 2021. Over the forecasted period, this is expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.9% to reach $885 million.
The complete report suite on the global market for urinary incontinence device market includes urethral bulking agents (UBAs) and incontinence slings. The urinary incontinence sling market is segmented into female and male urinary incontinence slings.
Female urinary incontinence slings are futher segmented by sling type into female transvaginal tape (TVT) sling, female transobturator (TOT) sling, female single incision (SIS) sling and male incontinence sling. The procedure numbers cover urinary incontinence slings as a whole.
MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED
- Unit Sales, Procedure Numbers, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends
- 10 Year Scope
- Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment
- Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Disease Overviews and Demographic Information
- Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors
GLOBAL URINARY INCONTINENCE MARKET TRENDS
The commonness of urinary incontinence generally increases with age. In that regard, the aging population, combined with longer life expectancies, will drive the market for urinary incontinence treatments in the future. In the elderly, urinary incontinence may result from a variety of factors, including comorbid conditions, medications, neuro-urinary pathology and more.
GLOBAL URINARY INCONTINENCE MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
Overall, within the global urological devices market there are three dominant competitors: Boston Scientific, Coloplast, and Ethicon. Boston Scientific was the leading competitor in the global urinary incontinence device market in 2021. The company was predominantly strong in the urethral bulking agent market and held the foremost positions in the incontinence sling market.
GLOBAL URINARY INCONTINENCE MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
- Global Urethral Bulking Agents Market
- Global Urinary Incontinence Sling Market - Further segmented into:
- Female and male urinary incontinence slings. Female urinary incontinence slings are further segmented by sling type into female transvaginal tape (TVT) sling, female transobturator (TOT) sling, female single incision (SIS) sling and male incontinence sling.
GLOBAL RESEARCH SCOPE
Regions:
- North America (Canada, United States)
- Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela)
- Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.)
- Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine)
- Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)
- Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam)
- Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)
Scope:
- Base Year: 2021
- Forecast: 2022-2028
- Historical Data: 2018-2021
- Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.
- Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.
- Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Internal Database.
Companies Mentioned
- Agency for Medical Innovations (A.M.I.)
- Apexmed International
- Axonics
- Bactiguard
- Becton Dickinson
- BioDerm
- Boston Scientific
- Caldera Medical
- Coloplast
- Contura
- ConvaTec
- Degania Medical
- DeRoyal
- Ethicon
- FEG Textiltechnik
- Laborie
- Neomedic International
- Optimed
- Poiesis Medical
- Uromed
- Utah Medical
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yr9e9t