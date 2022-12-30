Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor purchases approx. 3.6 million rights

Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor has purchased 3,571,429 rights on the open market. In total, Mr Sandor now owns 4,771,429 rights, which will be used to subscribe to 6.7 million new shares. Currently, Mr Sandor owns 1,200,000 shares privately and through a fully owned company.



After the rights issue has been completed, Mr Sandor's total ownership will be 7,880,000 shares in Serstech, corresponding to 3.9% of the total amount of shares, given that the rights issue is fully subscribed.





