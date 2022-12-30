Global Crushed Stone Market Report 2022: Featuring Lafarge Holcim, MMM, Vulcan, CRH PLC and Heidelberg Cement

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crushed Stone Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Crushed Stone Mining market.

The global crushed stone mining market is expected to grow from $4.09 billion in 2021 to $4.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The crushed stone mining market is expected to grow to $4.27 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.2%.

Companies Mentioned

Lafarge Holcim

MMM

Vulcan

CRH PLC

Heidelberg Cement

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the crushed stone mining market include Lafarge Holcim, MMM, Vulcan, CRH PLC, and Heidelberg Cement.



The crushed and broken stone mining and quarrying market consist of sales of crushed and broken stone by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that mine and quarry crushed and broken stone.



The main types of crushed and broken stone mining and quarrying are limestone mining, granite mining, and other types- of crushed stone mining. Limestone mining refers to mining operations in which the primary resource mined is the principal calcium or magnesium carbonate, which includes shell and coquina, along with the associated processing facility, water control system, and settling ponds. The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.



Western Europe was the largest region in the crushed stone mining and quarrying market in 2021. The regions covered in this crushed and broken stone mining and quarrying market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growth in the crushed stone mining market is due to increasing road construction in rapidly developed countries such as US and Canada owing to rising infrastructure development. Road construction refers to the construction of a new roadway or the conversion of an existing unpaved road to a paved road.



Precision Surface Excavation Machines are becoming more popular because they help to reduce noise and pollution in sensitive areas. These machines are versatile units that utilize a slicing drum to mechanically unearth materials and have advantages over the customary drilling and blasting strategies, as the major trends witnessed in the global crushed stone mining market.



The countries covered in the crushed and broken stone mining and quarrying market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $4.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 0.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Crushed Stone Mining Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Crushed Stone Mining Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Crushed Stone Mining Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Crushed Stone Mining Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Crushed Stone Mining Market Trends And Strategies



8. Crushed Stone Mining Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Crushed Stone Mining Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Crushed Stone Mining Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Crushed Stone Mining Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Crushed Stone Mining Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Crushed Stone Mining Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Crushed Stone Mining Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Limestone Mining

10.1.2. Granite Mining

10.1.3. Others - Crushed Stone Mining

10.2. Global Crushed Stone Mining Market, Segmentation By Mining Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

10.2.1. Underground Mining

10.2.2. Surface Mining



11. Crushed Stone Mining Market Metrics

11.1. Crushed Stone Mining Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Crushed Stone Mining Market Expenditure, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4r1rw

Attachment