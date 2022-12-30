New York, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clot Buster Drugs Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310352/?utm_source=GNW



Global clot buster drugs market is anticipated to grow with an impressive CAGR value in the mentioned forecast years 2023-2027 on the account of increasing instances of heart attacks and strokes. Surge in the demand for the effective pharmaceuticals for the immediate response to heart attacks and strokes is further driving the growth of the global clot buster drugs market in the upcoming five years.

Clot buster drugs are the heart diseases dugs that help in dissolving the blood clots in case of blockage in the veins, that are often cause of strokes and heart attack.Clot buster drugs are also known as thrombolytic therapeutics that are a class of heart medications that are often administered under supervisions in the hospitals through an intravenous injection.



Use of these drugs helps in preventing ongoing damage to the heart during heart attack or deteriorating condition due to ischemic stroke.These drugs are also utilized in case the clots are formed in other parts of the blood vessels in the body.



Side-effects of these drugs include excessive blood loss from injuries or cuts, allergic reaction to the clot buster drugs, low blood pressure, unusual bleeding in urine, stool etc. thus concerned and monitored administration is a necessity.

Cardiovascular Diseases Drive Market Growth

Increasing instances of cardiovascular diseases are driving the growth of the global clot buster drugs market in the upcoming five years.Rapidly increasing instances of heart attacks, and strokes is also supporting the growth of the global clot buster drugs market in the next five years.



Stroke is the 5th leading cause of death in the United States.Increasing instances of strokes demands for the immediate response to the situation where clot buster drugs can help the situation and dissolve the blood clot pooling in the veins thus creating lower blood pressure.



Mortality rate among the population is increasing due to strokes and further aiding the growth of the global clot buster drug market. Death rate from stroke among men in the United States is 37.6 per 100,000 population and that in females is 36.1 per 100,000 population.

Also, increasing risks of ischemic strokes among the global population is further substantiating the growth of the global clot buster drugs market in the next five years.The prevalence of ischemic stroke in women was slightly higher than that in men in 2017.



In total, there were 82.42 million people who had experienced an ischemic stroke of which 41.81 million were women and 40.61 were men.

Market Segmentation

The global clot buster drugs market segmentation is based on type, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on type, the market is divided between fibrin specific drugs and non-fibrin specific drugs.



Further segmentation of fibrin specific drug is defined into tissue plasminogen activator, Reteplase, Tenecteplase, and others.Whereas non-fibrin specific drugs are differentiated into urokinase, streptokinase, and plasminogen activating complex.



Based on application, the market is further segmented into myocardial infarction, pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, acute ischemic strokes, and others.Distribution channel segment of the market is also fragmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among Asia-Pacific region, North American region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.

Company Profile

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Eumedica Pharmaceuticals SA, SEDICO Pharmaceutical Company, Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Medac GmbH, Microbix Biosystems Inc, Crinos S.p.A., are enlisted in a partial list of major market players of the global clot buster drugs market. The existing market players are highly invested in research and product development along with viable service provisions for the consumers. New market entrants may follow similar strategies along with merger and acquisition methods for future brand establishment.



Report Scope:



In this report, global clot buster drugs market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Clot Buster Drugs Market, By Type:

o Fibrin Specific Drugs

Tissue Plasminogen Activator

Reteplase

Tenecteplase

Others

o Non-Fibrin Specific Drugs

Urokinase

Streptokinase

Plasminogen Activating Complex

• Clot Buster Drugs Market, By Application:

o Myocardial Infarction

o Pulmonary Embolism

o Deep Vein Thrombosis

o Acute Ischemic Strokes

o Others

• Clot Buster Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Retail Pharmacies

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Online Pharmacies

• Clot Buster Drugs Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global clot buster drugs market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

