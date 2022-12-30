New York, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Reiter’s Syndrome Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310356/?utm_source=GNW



Global Reiter’s syndrome treatment market is projected to register CAGR growth in the forecast years, 2023-2027 on the account of growth factors like increasing instances of reactive arthritis, along with the advancement of the treatment processes and methods. Moreover, advancing healthcare industry for the better availability of the patient care suffering from severe conditions like reactive arthritis, is also responsible for the growth of the global Reiter’s syndrome treatment market in the upcoming five years.

Reiter’s syndrome is also known as reactive arthritis, which is a form of inflammatory arthritis.It is the joint disease that causes painful inflammations.



The disease is a reaction to a bacterial infection.These bacteria are often found in genitals like Chlamydia trachomatis or in bowel like Campylobacter, Salmonella, Shigella and Yersinia.



Genital bacteria transmit through sex and usually does not show major symptoms.In certain cases, a pus-like or watery discharge from the genitals is observed.



Whereas bowel bacteria usually cause diarrhea along with discharge and can be considered as minor symptoms of Reiter’s syndrome.

Increasing Instances of Reiter’s Syndrome Drives Market Growth

Rapidly increasing instances of reactive arthritis and surging demand for the effective treatment of the same in driving the growth of the global Reiter’s syndrome treatment market in the upcoming five years.Reactive arthritis is a rare form of arthritis when compared to other forms of arthritis.



More than 350 million patients of arthritis are currently suffering as of 2021 in the entire world. According to CDC, In the United States, 24% of all adults, or 58.5 million people, have arthritis. 1 in every 4 adults has arthritis and reports severe joint pain.

Whereas twenty-seven per 100,000 population globally suffers from Reiter’s syndrome, that majorly affects the adult males between 20-40 years of age. Growing population, increasing instances of unprotected sexual intercourse, increase the chances of the population contracting the disease and thus aiding to the growth of the global Reiter’s syndrome treatment market in the next five years.

Market Segmentation

The global Reiter’s syndrome treatment market segmentation is based on drug type, dosage form, route of administration, distribution channel, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Drug type market segment is further fragmented into antibiotics, corticosteroids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), immunosuppressive drugs, and others.



Based on dosage form, the market is sub-segmented into tablets, injections, and others.Market segmentation on the basis of route of administration, is further bifurcated into oral, intravenous, and others.



Distribution channel segment is differentiated further among retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies.The end user segment analysis the market fragments among hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care centers, and others.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among Asia-Pacific region, North American region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.

Company Profile

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, AstraZeneca, Plc., are enlisted in a partial list of major market players of the global Reiter’s syndrome treatment market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global Reiter’s syndrome treatment market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Reiter’s Syndrome Treatment Market, By Drug Type:

o Antibiotics

o Corticosteroids

o Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

o Immunosuppressive Drugs

o Others

• Reiter’s Syndrome Treatment Market, By Dosage Form:

o Tablets

o Injections

o Others

• Reiter’s Syndrome Treatment Market, By Route of Administration:

o Oral

o Intravenous

o Others

• Reiter’s Syndrome Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Retail Pharmacies

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Online Pharmacies

• Reiter’s Syndrome Treatment Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Care Centers

o Others

• Reiter’s Syndrome Treatment Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Reiter’s syndrome treatment market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310356/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________