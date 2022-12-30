Global Psychiatrists Market Report 2022: Rising Government Support for Mental Health Reforms is Expected to Propel Growth

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Psychiatrists Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Psychiatrists market.



The global psychiatrists market is expected to grow from $234.03 billion in 2021 to $255.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The psychiatrists market is expected to grow to $320.39 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The major players covered in the psychiatrists market are UK NHS, Universal Health Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, New York-Presbyterian University Hospital, Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins Hospital, McLean Hospital, Mental Health and Neurosciences, Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Central Institute of Psychiatry, Institute of Behaviour and Allied Sciences



The psychiatrist market consists of sales of psychiatrists' services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders. The psychiatrist industry includes establishments of licensed practitioners having the degree of M.D. (Doctor of Medicine) or D.O. (Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine) that provide palliative care, treat psychosomatic disorders, mental disorders, and others. Psychiatrists operate private or group practices in their own offices (e.g., centers, clinics) or in the facilities of others, such as hospitals or health maintenance organization (HMO) medical centers.



The main mental disorder types of psychiatrists are alcohol abuse mental and behavioral disorders, psychoactive substance uses mental and behavioral disorders, schizophrenia, schizotypal and delusional disorders, mood (anxiety and depression) disorders, and other mental and behavioral disorders. The patient types are inpatient and outpatient. The psychology types are social, abnormal, biological, and others.



The regions covered in psychiatrists market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The rising government support for mental health reforms is expected to propel the growth of the psychiatrist market going forward. Support for mental health resources led to a demand for mental care and drove the psychiatrist market.

For instance, according to Business Insider, a US-based financial and business news website, Chile announced an over 300% increase in the mental health budget in 2021 and Canada announced a $1 billion fund allocation for mental health in its Budget 2021. Therefore, rising government support for mental health reforms is driving the growth of the psychiatrist market.



The new studies associated with psychiatric genetics are discovering complex disorders related to mental health are a key trend gaining popularity in the psychiatrists market. Psychiatric genetics studies the role of genetics in the causes of mental health and provides knowledge to improve treatment methods.

The countries covered in the psychiatrist's market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $255.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $320.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rwwbds

