Automatic Windscreen Wiper Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

The global automatic windscreen wiper market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028. Increased focus on automobile safety, ongoing advancements in technology, and the development of the automatic windscreen wiper aftermarket are the key factors driving the demand for the global automatic windscreen wiper market for the forecast period.

The automatic wiper is a windshield wiper, and it is a kind of automated device used to remove snow, water, rain, ice, and debris from windscreen or windshield.Most of the vehicles include trucks, cars, and train locomotives; watercraft are equipped with automatic wipers to enhance the convenience and comfort of drivers.



They are powered either by an electric motor or are pneumatically powered.

Increased Sales and Production of Vehicles Drives the Market Growth

In 2020, total vehicle production around the world was 77.62 million. Improvement in the economic conditions of developing countries is fueling the expenditure capacity of consumers to afford a quality lifestyle. Consumers prefer to invest in the purchase of four-wheeler vehicles to prevent the hassle of riding public transportation for daily commuting purposes. The growing e-commerce sector and the need to develop an efficient supply chain are expected to bolster the demand for commercial vehicles. The high demand for four-wheeler automobiles for personal and professional purposes is expected to boost the installation demand for automatic windscreen wipers.

High Demand for Automotive Aftermarket Supports the Market Growth

The windscreen wiper experiences constant wear and tire and requires frequent windscreen wiper replacement.The availability of alternate sales channels other than visiting physical stores is expected to influence the market demand to a great extent.



The presence of many local and global market players in which the global market players work on increasing brand value and local market players focus on offering products at affordable rates.High internet penetration and proliferation of smart devices support the e-commerce sector’s growth.



Consumers can easily find the products by comparing their prices, specifications, and brand value and making informed purchasing decisions. Market players offer instruction kits along with windscreen wipers to make the installation easier for the consumers.

Also, service centers and other physical stores offering quick service to customers and selling automatic windscreen wipers to customers play a major role in supporting the growth of the global automatic windscreen wiper market.

Rise In Occurrence of Road Accidents Boosts the Market Demand

One of the most important requirements of safe driving is having a clear view of the road in all weather conditions and driving.Automatic windscreen wipers play a crucial role in ensuring enhanced visibility by removing rain, debris, snow, or ice from the windscreen or windshield.



Many road accidents occur in the rainy season due to poor visibility.Leading authorities of several regions are employing the need to adopt appropriate safety measures to prevent road accidents.



The surge in consumer awareness and increased focus on automobile safety is expected to fuel the global automatic windscreen wiper market in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global automatic windscreen wiper market is segmented based on vehicle type, type, wiper blade type, demand category, regional distribution, and company.Based on the vehicle type, the global automatic windscreen wiper market is divided into passenger cars, LCV, and M&HCV.



Based on type, the global automatic windscreen wiper market is divided into boneless wiper and bone wiper.Based on the wiper blade type, the global automatic windscreen wiper market is divided conventional, flat and hybrid.



Based on the demand category, the global automatic windscreen wiper market is divided into OEM and aftermarket. To analyze the market based on the region, the global automatic windscreen wiper market is studied in major regions namely North America, Asia-pacific, Europe & CIS, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Market Players

Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, TEX Automotive Ltd, Trico Products Corporation, B Hepworth & Co. Ltd., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Valeo Group, ASMO Co., Ltd., Federal-Mogul Corporation, Doga, S.A., are the market players operating in the global automatic windscreen wiper market.



