the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle sales are almost doubled, i.e., grew by almost 100% in half-year of 2021

The global automotive hydrogen gas injector market is anticipated to witness a growth of robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028. Increasing electric vehicle sales, favorable government regulations supporting the manufacturing of electric vehicles, and ongoing research and development activities are the primary factors driving the growth of the global automotive hydrogen gas injector market.

Automotive hydrogen gas injector is the main component in the hydrogen supply path of the fuel cell of the electric vehicle.Hydrogen gas injector feeds the required amount of hydrogen for the stack in a fuel cell system when requested by the fuel-cell control unit.



A fuel cell system requires a continuous, need-based hydrogen supply to the fuel cell system. It provides a shut-off function that prevents using an additional medium-pressure valve and is used in a number of vehicles covering from passenger cars to heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

High Sales of Electric Vehicles Supports Market Growth

Several economies worldwide have set up around 2050 to reduce vehicle emissions.Support from the government authorities of several countries favoring long-range, emission-free vehicles by offering income tax rebates, subsidies to the manufacturers and buyers of the electric vehicles is expected to accelerate the sales of electric vehicles.



High-end investments by the leading authorities across the globe to develop electric vehicle charging stations and hydrogen fueling stations are expected to create opportunities for the OEMs to grow worldwide and expand their income and consumer base.Technological advancements and the production of electric vehicle on a large scale is lowering the cost of electric vehicle batteries.



Reduction in the price of batteries is reducing the cost of electric vehicles, which is expected to bolster the sales of electric vehicles.High sales of electric vehicles due to the growing environmental concerns are expected to create demand for electric vehicle components.



Hydrogen gas injector is a crucial component of electric vehicles. Therefore, with high sales of electric vehicles, the global automotive hydrogen gas injector market is expected to grow rapidly.

Efforts To Increase the Fuel Economy Drives the Market Growth

Fuel cell electric vehicles provide better fuel economy than ICE vehicles.Hybridization can improve fuel economy as well as the development of efficient transportation infrastructure.



The use of emerging technologies and equipment makes the fuel cell electric vehicles drive longer distances on a fully charged battery than the battery electric vehicle.Fuel cell electric vehicles provide a cost-effective solution to the consumer as they have a better driving range and higher fuel economy than other electric vehicles.



The increased demand for fuel cell electric vehicles worldwide due to the several advantages, such as noiseless operation, zero-emission of greenhouse gases, and air pollutants, is expected to influence the global automotive hydrogen gas injector market. Compared to 2020, the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle sales are almost doubled, i.e., grew by almost 100% in half-year of 2021. The use of fuel cells is considered ideal for automotive and transportation applications. For commercial applications, the fuel cell can be used as a stationary fuel source and consists of versatile and easily scalable sources of electricity that can be used for buses, trains, cars, material handling vehicles, and other vehicles. The United States has a large number of hydrogen fuel stations and has implemented emission regulations and laws to control carbon emissions. The growing sales of the fuel cell are expected to create a potential for the global automotive hydrogen gas injector market growth in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive hydrogen gas injector market is segmented by vehicle type, demand category, flow rate, regional distribution, and company.Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive hydrogen gas injector market is divided into passenger car, LCV and M&HCV.



Based on the demand category, the global automotive hydrogen gas injector market is divided into OEM and replacement.Based on flow rate, the global automotive hydrogen gas injector market is divided into up to 2gallon/sec and above 2gallon/sec.



To analyze the market based on the region, the global automotive hydrogen gas injector market is studied in major regions namely North America, Asia-pacific, Europe & CIS, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Market Players

Robert Bosh GmbH, Clean Air Power Ltd., HyTech Power, LLC, Cummins Inc., Aisin Industries Co. Ltd., are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global automotive hydrogen gas injector market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global automotive hydrogen gas injector market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Automotive Hydrogen Gas Injector Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Car

o LCV

o M&HCV

• Automotive Hydrogen Gas Injector Market, By Demand Category:

o OEM

o Replacement

• Automotive Hydrogen Gas Injector Market, By Flow Rate:

o Up to 2gallon/sec

o Above 2gallon/sec

• Automotive Hydrogen Gas Injector Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt



