FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

Issue of Equity

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The Board announces that on 30 December 2022 1,570,335 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 63.7p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 1,570,335 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities for admission on or around 3 January 2023.

Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 213,316,422 Ordinary Shares in issue.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181