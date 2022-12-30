India Air Ambulance Services Market Report 2022: Rise in Medical Tourism Provides Boost for Sector

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Air Ambulance Services Market, By Type (Aeroplane, Helicopter), By Service Provider (Hospital-Based, Independent Operators, Government/Non-Profit Organization, Others), By Service (Domestic v/s International), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India Air Ambulance Services Market is anticipated to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period on account of growing medical tourism in India. The emergence of India as a popular medical tourist destination due to the availability to world-class services at an affordable price is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of India Ambulance Service Market for both inbound and outbound medical tourism. According to Ministry of Tourism, Bureau of Immigration, around 697,000 medical tourists visited India for availing different types of treatments in 2019. Furthermore, growing adoption of modern technologies and the implementation of swift technological developments in such services across the country.



According to Minister of State for Civil Aviation, India has only 49 air ambulance operated by 19 operators. Out of these 49, Delhi has 39 air ambulances followed by Maharashtra with 5. Around 4,100 patients have availed air ambulance services in India in the last two-three years. Over the years people availing air ambulance services has significantly increased and this is expected to create huge prospects for market growth in the coming years.



Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Accidental Cases



The increasing prevalence of life-threatening diseases such as cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. Also, the growing aging populations are more susceptible to different types of chronic diseases like stroke which will further boost the market growth over the years. The number of senior citizens suffering from cardiovascular disease across India is expected to reach around 19.1 million by 2050.

Similarly, the rise in the adoption of commercial and personal vehicles has resulted in a high number of accidents across the country which creates a need for immediate hospital admission for medical treatment and support. This in turn enhances the demand for ambulance services and boosts the air ambulance services market during the forecast period. According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MORTH) of India, about 1.3 lakh people died due to road crashes, and 3.4 lakh people were injured in 2020. Also, the global pandemic has provided a significant demand for air ambulance services.



Advantages of Air Ambulance Services



Benefits associated with air ambulances such as adoption of advanced technologies such as using advanced ventilator systems and heart monitoring systems in the air ambulance services increase the chances of patients' survival is expected to support the growth of India air ambulance services market. Additionally, air ambulances help in ensuring safe transportation of patients to the nearest hospital. Lack of healthcare infrastructure in rural areas, has made people travel to different cities for treatment which is expected to enhance the demand for air ambulance services over the years. Air ambulance services are available in rural areas on a need and availability basis. Odisha (India) Chief Minister unveiled an air health services program, marking a great development in the field of healthcare services. As a result, it became one of the first states to offer air ambulance services to the impoverished in the interior's rural districts.



Besides, there are times when patients are suffering in such unfavourable conditions that they can't tolerate long road journeys to the hospitals which will boost the market growth during the forecast period. Advancements in medical crisis management such as advancements in communication and GPS tracking systems which will drive the India Air Ambulance Services Market growth during the forecast period.



Report Scope:

India Air Ambulance Services Market, By Type:

Aeroplane

Helicopter

India Air Ambulance Services Market, By Service Provider:

Hospital-Based

Independent Operators

Government/Non-Profit Organizations

Others

India Air Ambulance Services Market, By Services:

Domestic

International

India Air Ambulance Services Market, By Region:

South India

North India

West India

East India

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customers



5. India Air Ambulance Services Market Outlook



6. North India Air Ambulance Services Market Outlook



7. West India Air Ambulance Services Market Outlook



8. South India Air Ambulance Services Market Outlook



9. East India Air Ambulance Services Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. India Economic Profile



14. India Air Ambulance Services Market: SWOT Analysis



15. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



16. Competitive Landscape



17. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Blade India

Accretion Aviation

Air Charter Services Pvt. Ltd.

Apollo Hospital Enterprise, Ltd.

Air Rescuers World Wide Pvt Ltd

Flaps Aviation Pvt. Ltd.

Medanta Group

Vedanta Air Ambulance

AmbiPalm

EMSOS

StanPlus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1o9pz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.